New York Air National Guard performs hundreds of Harvey rescues

New York’s airmen have significantly helped rescue efforts in Houston following Harvey’s devastation, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

The 119 members of New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing have performed more than 345 rescues of families and animals who were stranded in flood waters. Video of some of those rescues was released Wednesday.

Capt. Michael O’Hagan, a spokesman for the unit, said his members have been operating out of both helicopters and boats to get to those in need.

“We will be here for as long as the rescue is needed,” he said.

Cuomo deployed the airmen to the region on Saturday along with two rescue helicopters, two rescue aircraft, several boats and other equipment.

The New York National Guard will be sending a regional medical plans officer to help evacuate and transport patients from the Houston hospitals.