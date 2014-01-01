New York braces for blizzard that cover city in 8 inches of snow

MThe city is set to get socked by a blizzard that could blanket the city in up to 8 inches …

de blasio Photo Credit: MTA

A winter storm warning has been issued for the city by the NWS, as well as much of Long Island, and agencies across the state are gearing up for the storm.

“Don’t take it lightly,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters in a conference call yesterday. “We’ve learned the hard way in New York that Mother Nature is nothing to be trifled with.”

Cuomo said major roads across the state may be forced to close, including the Long Island Expressway, and he advised commuters to leave the car at home and use mass transit.

The state is facing two separate storms that will hit the northern and southern parts separately, which Cuomo said will stretch resources thin.

Still, the Department of Sanitation said it will be prepared and that it has issued a snow alert began at 1 a.m. today.

“In preparation for a snow event, DSNY personnel will begin initial equipment readiness, including loading our 365 salt spreaders, attaching plows when necessary, preparing tire chains and notifying supplementary personnel as needed,” the department said.

NYPD chaplain Monsignor Robert Romano, who gave one of four invocations at Mayor Bill de Blasio’s inauguration yesterday, prayed for the newly sworn-in officials and added: “Deliver all of us from the impending snowstorm.”