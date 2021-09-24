New York City Catholic school students start new social justice curriculum

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Catholic school students in Brooklyn and Queens will have a new social justice curriculum integrating into their religion classes this fall, the Diocese of Brooklyn announced earlier this week.

“As students and teachers of faith, it is critical that we commit to reinforcing and advancing the values of respect of each other, and love of our fellow man,” said Dr. Thomas Chadzutko, Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese of Brooklyn. “It is important to teach our students the lessons of acceptance, tolerance, and understanding if we are to look to bring an end to the tension and uneasiness that exists in our society due to racism.”

The new curriculum was crafted by the Diocesan Commission on Racism and Social Justice which was formed by Bishop Nicholas DiMarzo in 2017 after a woman taking part in an anti-racism protest in Charlottesville, VA died when a neo-Nazi drove his car into the crowd of demonstrators.

Students began the curriculum’s first section, “Solidarity” this week and will share personal stories ¨establish a greater sense of connection,¨ according to a statement from the diocese.

The following is a list of all the curriculum’s sections:

September: Solidarity, All are Welcome and Loved

October: Call to Family, Community and Participation

November: Dignity of Work and Rights for Workers

December: Celebrations Around the World

January: Option for the Poor and Vulnerable

February: Rights and Responsibilities, Black History Month

March: Rights and Responsibilities, Women’s History

April: Care for God’s Creation

May: Life and Dignity of the Human Person

June: Being Leaders in Faith