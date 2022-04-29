New York City hosts premiere for HBO’s ‘Spring Awakening’ documentary

A premiere screening of HBO’s film documentary, “Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known,” coming out on May 3, took place in New York City this week.

The original cast of the Broadway hit “Spring Awakening” reunited, on April 25, for a special screening of HBO Documentary Films’ “Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known,” directed by Michael John Warren. The documentary will be available for the public on May 3 at 9 p.m. (ET)

The documentary brings you behind the scenes, showcasing the original cast and creative team rehearsing in their homes and backstage. The film features performances from concerts in Nov. 2021, new interviews, candid videos and photos, and original footage back in 2006 when “Spring Awakening” swept the Tonys, winning eight awards.

During the special screening, actors and long-time friends Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff (also an Executive Producer of the film) walked the carpet alongside their castmates John Gallagher Jr., Skylar Astin, Lauren Pritchard, and Lilli Cooper. Original Broadway Composer Duncan Sheik and Lyricist and Playwright Steven Sater also joined the red carpet for the reunion.

HBO film’s director Michael John Warren and RadicalMedia Production team Dave Sirulnick, Meredith Bennett, and Jonathan Meyers also made an appearance. Along with guests, including Darren Criss and Mindhunter’s Holt McCallany.