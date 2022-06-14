New York City man finds TikTok fame talking about his adoption, being raised by two dads and more

A New Yorker’s adoption story has brought him TikTok fame as well as opportunities to help others like him.

In 1994, Ben Smith was adopted from China at 11 months old by two men, his dads Sam and Bill. He was brought back to New York City, where he grew up in Union Square. At the time, Smith was one of the first babies to be adopted from an overseas country by a gay couple.

Though he wasn’t the only adoptee in his school, Smith says that with both of his dads being white, it did make him stand out a bit more.

“I grew up knowing that our family was unique, and that became apparent on my first day of school. After my dads dropped me off, another kid asked me, ‘Why do you have two dads and why don’t you look like them?’ Usually, my dads were there to explain,” said Smith. “I stood there, and I came to the point that I needed to describe myself simply and authentically. I told her that I was adopted from China and instead of having a mom and a dad, I have a dad and a dad.”

Smith says that he was often met by support with confusion at first telling his story, but it ultimately turned into support. Though his dads couldn’t necessarily relate to his experience of being adopted, but they could relate to being seen as “different.”

“As a kid, I was always very proud of my differences. Sometimes adoptees and people with differences feel shame, but maybe I’m chemically wired differently. With my upbringing, I was always proud, not that I haven’t been uncomfortable and hoping people would accept me, but I was proud of who I was,” said Smith.

Eventually, Smith’s dads divorced and found new partners, one of whom adopted another child that is now Smith’s sister, and still maintain healthy relationships with each other even though they aren’t together anymore. Smith knows that his story is likely shared by other adoptees. Smith started making videos on TikTok to tell his story.

“I downloaded the app but only as s consumer. At the beginning of this year, I thought the opportunity to share stories about my family really exists and really needs to be out there,” said Smith.

Smith began to tell stories regarding his adoption, his fathers’ divorce, and more, complete with home video footage of him as a child with his dads. He initially started posting hoping to be able to reach fellow adoptees who may have

What he didn’t expect was his stories to go viral, with some of his TikToks amassing millions of views. From there, Smith felt that he had more of a responsibility to share more.

“A lot of kids, especially adoptees, struggle with mental health. It comes down to many different things, like being othered or being different,” said Smith. “Growing up, I didn’t see too much representation, adoptees and LGBT families. Having a unique family background as a baseline, it feels like I have a responsibility to put it out there and be a voice. Also, just so many people have never seen a family like mine, in the middle of the U.S., on another side of the world.”

These days you can find Smith running Goal House, a communal living community near Prospect Park in Brooklyn. Smith fell in love with co-living as a young adult and spent five months living abroad, staying in 20 different hostels at the time.

Goal House is the home to 20 people currently and is 70% POC and LGBTQ, and about 25% international. They host weekly dinners together, where residents can show off a part of their culture, as well as community events.

“People move in to be a part of the community and to learn about other people,” said Smith. “It’s more symbolic around this idea of learning about other people and growing into a more holistic person.”

Smith is dedicated to helping his fellow adoptees, particularly BIPOC and LGBTQ adoptees, and giving them the opportunity to find a place where they can find more people like them. In an effort to help, Smith started a housing scholarship fund to help one BIPOC adoptee move to New York. The scholarship includes a one-way flight to New York, two months of free living at Goal House, a front-of-house job at a Brooklyn restaurant and $500 in cash.

“Because I run a communal house, housing is the starting point, the minimum I can give. Here in this house, you get access to the community here. We are one of the community organizers of adoptees here in New York, and we organize picnics, meetups, lunch out or dinner,” said Smith. “I just want them to be sort of introduced as a way to experience a new diverse chapter in their lives.”

Smith wishes that his scholarship could do more, and hopes to make it broader in the future. But for right now, as applicants come in, Smith is looking for someone to award the scholarship to that will find their people right here in New York City.

“My goal is to find someone who is an incredible person but doesn’t have the resources they need to move to NYC, DC, wherever. My goal is to find a really interesting great person for this scholarship,” said Smith. “It’s less about me providing but more about providing an opportunity for someone that didn’t have the same privilege I did growing up in New York City.”

You can follow Smith on TikTok @becomingben. For more information about Goal House, visit goalhousenyc.com.