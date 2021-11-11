New York City salutes veterans with grand parade through Manhattan

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

“Thank you for your service,” is a simple phrase that weighs heavily on millions of Veterans who still bear the scars of war, some mentally, others physically and on Nov. 11 a city said thank you.

Veterans Day is all about gratitude and on Thursday afternoon the city showed its appreciation to the men and women of the armed forces with a grand parade featuring marching bands, motorcycle convoys, and more.

Hundreds gathered to usher in the grand affair with the majestic fluttering of American flags and hardy waves as an army of patriots strolled up Broadway.

However, prior to the parade kicking off, a wreath ceremony was hosted at Madison Square Park where elected officials such as Mayor Bill de Blasio, Attorney General Letitia James, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, Honorary Grand Marshal Air Force Chief of Staff Charles Q. Brown, Jr., decorated war veterans, gold star family members, and other attendees honored the occasion with a moment of silence during the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month.

“This year, we will be commemorating the 20th anniversary of the global war on terror and the 30th anniversary of Desert Storm. We’ll be honoring veterans of all generations. I’m sure that we are all happy to once again be coming together for a traditional parade,” said Mark Otto, a marine veteran and President/Executive Director at the United War Veterans Council.

After officials and representatives paid their respects, a rifle salute was conducted, followed by a trumpet performance of taps.

Veterans began to file out of the ceremony, but not before taking one last look at the wreath in somber remembrance, not just for those who’ve fought but the future veterans.

“We have to unite together to make better veterans and educate the veteran community. The VA is a bureaucracy and bureaucracies deal with their own format. We can’t go to the VA and ask; we have to go to the VA and know what we are talking about. We have to educate ourselves,” said Mike Sulsona, Sergeant with the Marine Corps League, who served in Vietnam.

Veterans Day Parade

Commencing at 29th street, hundreds of individuals flocked to observe a sea of floats, marchers, and honorary participants, including Vietnam, Korea, and World War II veterans waving to the crowd.

Mayor Blasio set the wheels in motion with opening remarks at the ceremony, thanking the men and women for their service.

“Today, we pay tribute to the men and women who serve us in the armed forces and everyone who has down through the ages. My parents served in the World War II effort, as did my wife’s parents. We know what it means to honor those who were there for us. We have also seen in our family the cost of war and all that our veterans have to carry with them, which means this — on Veterans Day, we not only praise our veterans, we need to support our veterans. We created the Department of Veteran Services in New York City to make sure veterans have the help they need,” de Blasio said.

Marching to 45th Street, veterans dating back to World War II walk in honor of their fellow servicemen and women. Despite some being over 100 years old, they remained steadfast.

Arnold Strauch, an army World War II veteran, recalls his service almost 76 years ago.

“I was in an Infantry Division, serving as a motor planner and we were in combat in Europe, in Germany, and we also served in the Pacific in the Philippines,” Staunch said proudly, adding that Veterans Day is an important occasion for him. “It’s about memories, old memories.”