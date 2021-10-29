New York City Veterans Day Parade to return as in-person event this year

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New York City’s annual Veterans Day Parade will return as an in-person event on Nov. 11.

This parade will mark the 102nd year of the parade, the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the Global War on Terror, as well as the 30th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm. American vets from every military branch and generation of service since World War II will march up Fifth Avenue for the largest Veterans Day event in the country.

“We look forward to returning in person to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the War on Terror, and the 30th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm,” said UWVC President and Executive Director Mark Otto. “These milestones represent critical moments in our nation’s history when brave men and women made great sacrifices to defend our country. We know that New Yorkers are eager to show their support for all of our veterans, and to welcome the Parade back to Fifth Avenue!”

The Parade’s Grand Marshal is Air Force veteran and local hero Kevin Carrick, a retired Senior Master Sergeant who served for over two decades as an elite Pararescueman (“PJ”) with the 106th Rescue Wing based in Westhampton, Long Island. Nearly 200 units, including veteran groups, service providers, military units, student veterans, and veteran employee groups, JROTC and more, will march in the parade alongside marching bands, floats and vintage vehicles. U.S. Marine Corps Desert Storm hero and 2019 Emeritus Grand Marshall Eddie Ray will also be taking part in the parade.

The parade will kick off at 12:30 p.m. and is taking place rain or shine. It will follow its traditional route on Fifth Avenue, stepping off at 28th street and going north to 45th Street, subject to final participation and COVID-19 adjustments. The parade will be aired online and on TV on WABC-TV, and spectators cal watch on Fifth Avenue from 29th Street to its endpoint.

For more, visit www.nycvetsday.org.