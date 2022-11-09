New York City Veterans Day Parade returns this Friday to honor those who served

On Friday, Nov. 11, New York City will celebrate and honor those who have fought for our country and served in the military.

The New York City Veterans Day Parade is back this year, rain or shine. The parade will step off at 12 p.m. at 26th Street and Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and will head north on Fifth Avenue, coming to a close at 45th Street. The parade is expected to run until 3:30-4 p.m. on Friday.

Parade spectators can line up along Fifth Avenue from 27th Street to its endpoint at 45th Street. Those who attend in person are reminded to be mindful the health and safety practices while watching the parade.

If you can’t make it to watch the parade in person, it will air on WABC and stream online via WABC or Military.com from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Visit nycvetsday.org on Nov. 11 to get the livestream link.

Though every branch of military service is honored during the parade, each year the New York City Veterans Day Parade likes to feature a specific branch. This year, that spotlight will shine on the United States Coast Guard.

This year’s Grand Marshall of the parade will be Vince M. Patton III, the Eighth Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard and the first African-American to hold that position. Patton spent over 30 years serving the Coast Guard before retiring officially in November 2002, and has since continued to serve his fellow veterans, as well as active military members and young people.

Patton earned lots of recognition throughout his military career, including the Distinguished Service Medal, which is the country’s highest military peace time recognition for performance of duty. Patton currently serves as the Senior Vice President for Leadership Development with NewDay USA and is an adjunct faculty member teaching Leadership and Ethics at Northeast Maritime Institute College of Maritime Science in Fairhaven, MA.

The parade will once again have a modified opening ceremony for health and safety reasons. A reduced group of Parade and community representatives will perform a wreath procession to the Eternal Light Memorial instead of the usual speaker program this year.

There are still opportunities to donate or to volunteer in this year’s New York City Veterans Day Parade. For more information about the parade or these opportunities, visit parade.uwvc.org.