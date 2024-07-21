New York Dems see Joe Biden ending reelection bid as selflessly ‘passing the torch’

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the Hudson yards rail yard in Manhattan on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. President Joe Biden spoke on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding the Hudson River Project.

New York pols largely hailed President Joe Biden’s decision Sunday to drop out of the race for a second term and endorse his Vice President Kamala Harris to succeed him, capping off a month of wrangling over his mental fitness to campaign and serve following a disastrous debate performance in June.

The Democratic political class largely cast the president’s decision — made following weeks of pressure within his party — as one of selflessness in a bid to prevent Donald Trump from winning a second term, which the party has cast as a danger to American democracy.

“Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he is a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first,” said Chuck Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader and New York’s senior senator. “Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American.”

Top state Democrats also praised Biden’s record as commander-in-chief.

“Joe Biden is an American hero, a true statesman, and he’ll go down in history as one of the greatest champions of working families our nation has ever known,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul, who until Sunday remained one of Biden’s most steadfast supporters following the debate.

“President Joe Biden is one of the most accomplished and consequential leaders in American history,” said Hakeem Jeffries, the House Democratic leader and a Brooklyn rep. “America is a better place today because President Joe Biden has led us with intellect, grace, and dignity. We are forever grateful.”

“America owes a debt of gratitude to President Joe Biden for his decades of service. He and his team took us out of COVID, stabilized the country, and restored the soul of the nation,” said Mayor Eric Adams. “President Biden is now again delivering for the American people by passing the torch at a critical moment, when the country needs strong leadership from a new generation.”

Hizzoner continued that the Democratic Party should “continue to put working people first and address their concerns about the cost of living, public safety, and our shared democratic values.”

Biden intends to remain as president until the end of his term in January 2025. His endorsement of Harris is likely intended to solidify support for the VP and avoid a chaotic contested Democratic National Convention next month. Several members of Congress immediately endorsed Harris, including Nydia Velázquez, Ritchie Torres, Dan Goldman, and Gregory Meeks.

However, the unprecedented nature of Biden’s exit from the race means anything is possible now. And not everyone is instantly gathering their ducks in a row behind Harris.

Jay Jacobs, the head of the New York State Democratic Party, told The New York Times that he was asking delegates to “‘hold their powder’” and “not speculate or endorse before we have had an opportunity as a delegation to convene remotely this week.”

And on the other side of the aisle, Republicans of course did not have such rosy things to say.

“Make NO mistake,” wrote Staten Island/Brooklyn Rep. Nicole Malliotakis. “Whoever the Democrat nominee is, they embrace the same left-wing agenda that gave us open-border, unsafe cities, high inflation & interest rates and unaffordable gas & food.”

More reactions from New York’s Democratic political class

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand: “President Biden has improved the lives of millions of Americans and leaves behind a legacy that will echo for generations. On behalf of myself and every New Yorker: Thank you, Joe.”

Lieutenant Gov. Antonio Delgado: “Thank you President Biden for being an example of what it means to be a statesman.”

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio: “This decision puts Joe Biden in a pantheon of selfless American political heroes. We have to compare POTUS to three of our greatest Presidents, who all made a similar decision: Washington, Truman and LBJ. History will embrace Joe Biden!”

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins: “President Biden has dedicated his life to public service and strengthening the fabric of America…We all owe President Biden our deepest appreciation and gratitude. Moving forward, we in New York stand ready to continue fighting with all our efforts to stop Trump and his terrifying 2025 agenda.”

City Comptroller and prospective mayoral candidate Brad Lander: “Joe Biden will go down in history as a hero & a patriot who loved his country so much that he was willing to pass the torch when its future was on the line. We owe him an enormous debt of gratitude — and to do every last thing we can together to fight for its democratic future.”

State Senator and prospective mayoral candidate Zellnor Myrie: “Lady Liberty’s torch has burned brightest when our national leaders have put country over self…We thank and honor President Biden’s service as such a leader, and look forward to making Vice President Harris the next President of the United States. Our city cannot afford a second Trump administration that will threaten our healthcare, schools, civil rights, transportation, housing, and much more.”

Rep. Adriano Espaillat: “I’m proud to have stood alongside President Biden throughout his monumental term as President delivering for working families across the country. I look forward to supporting the next generation of our party’s leadership, and thank Joe Biden for all he has done—and will continue to do—for this great nation.”

Rep. Nydia Velázquez: “Joe Biden has been one of the most impactful Presidents of my lifetime. Now it is time for Democrats to select the candidate with the best chance of beating Donald Trump in November. I am confident that Vice President Kamala Harris is that candidate.”

Rep. Yvette Clarke: “The American people will owe our POTUS, Joe Biden, a debt of gratitude for generations. His administration has paved the way towards a progressive vision for our nation’s future, centered in our common humanity and the rights of all. Now it’s up to us to carry on the work.”

Rep. Ritchie Torres: “President Joe Biden’s selfless decision to step aside for a new generation of leadership—Vice President Kamala Harris—is an act of Washingtonian statesmanship. President Biden leaves behind a transformative legacy that puts him in the pantheon of great presidents among the likes of FDR and LBJ.”

Rep. Jerry Nadler: “Joe Biden, like FDR and LBJ before him, will go down as one of the most consequential Presidents in American history—having led our nation’s recovery through one of its darkest chapters and making record-breaking investments in American families. Joe’s announcement today reflects what we’ve known all along: he is an American patriot who is willing to put America’s interests over his own.”

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine: “Joe Biden defeated Trump. He brought us back from COVID. He built a strong economy. He’s passing the baton to the next generation. Joe Biden is an American hero.”

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards: “Thank you for putting our country first POTUS.”