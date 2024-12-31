Ones to watch: New York’s most promising performers set to shine in 2025

AmNewYork Metro offers a list of performers New Yorkers should keep their eyes on in 2025.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

From genre-defying musicians to captivating comedians, 2025 promises to be a year of unparalleled artistic expression in New York, as a wave of talent is poised to leave a mark on the city’s entertainment landscape.

amNewYork Metro compiled a list of entertainers New Yorkers should pay attention to in the new year. Here’s a sneak peek at the artists and shows they won’t want to miss.

Singers and musicians

Stella Cole has been captivating modern audiences with her dynamic performances and emotional depth. Known for her powerful vocal range and relatable lyrics, Cole is set to channel her introspective artistry into more intimate shows, ensuring that her music resonates even more deeply within the New York community.

You can expect a captivating blend of personal narrative and universal themes, making her one of the must-watch artists of 2025.

“A lot of the music I gravitate towards has a simplicity that I find very attractive now. We live in an age where our attention spans are shortening, and there’s so much competing for our focus. This music feels calming and straightforward,” Cole previously told amNewYork Metro. “It’s refreshing to hear acoustic sounds in a space where digital production often dominates.”

Looking ahead, Cole expresses ambition and gratitude for her trajectory in the music industry.

“If you had asked me five years ago, I could never have predicted this,” she said, reflecting on her unexpected rise. “It’s been amazing. I always say, if it all stops here, I’m all good. But I hope it doesn’t.”

This next artist has already made a name for herself but will likely capture more eyes in 2025.

Samara Joy, a Bronx-raised vocalist whose soulful voice and rich musical background already position her as a standout talent in the jazz scene. Joy has quickly become a prominent name in the music scene since her self-titled debut album was released on the Whirlwind label in 2021. Her follow-up, Linger Awhile, released in 2022, marked a significant breakthrough, earning critical acclaim. This album won her a Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album and a noteworthy Best New Artist in 2023.

Most recently, Joy was nominated for Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best Jazz Performance for her holiday EP, A Joyful Holiday. The collection of seasonal favorites features multiple generations of Joy’s family, plus Pasquale Grasso on guitar, David Wong on bass, Kenny Washington on drums and Sullivan Fortner on piano.

Joy is expected to enchant audiences through a series of live performances in venues across New York City.

Performers

If New Yorkers are looking for a powerhouse performer, look no further than Maleah Joi Moon, a New Jersey native who is quickly taking New York performance stages by storm.

With a dynamic stage presence and an innovative approach to dance, Moon is set to reimagine traditional performance art in ways that touch on social themes and personal narratives. Her presence alone is a reason to keep an eye on her exciting evolution.

Moon’s breakout role as Ali in Alicia Keys’ Off-Broadway musical Hell’s Kitchen has propelled her to fame. Not only did the production receive enthusiastic reviews, but Moon’s powerful portrayal of Ali earned her prestigious accolades, including a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, a Drama Desk Award, and a Theatre World Award. Her captivating performance during the show’s run from November 2023 to January 2024 showcased her electrifying stage presence.

The New York Times recognized Moon’s potential early on, listing her among its “2023 Theater Artists to Watch This Fall.” This accolade set the stage for her continued prominence in the industry, and she quickly transitioned to the Broadway production at the iconic Shubert Theatre.

Then there’s the electric, Charlene Kaye, who is making waves not only as a singer but also as a musical comedian.

Kaye is an Asian musical comedian most recognizable from her viral online musical impressions. Known by her stage name KAYE, she is an accomplished singer, multi-instrumentalist, actor, and stand-up comedian. She also made waves with her short-form comedy on Instagram Reels and TikTok. This spring, she gained viral fame with her video “Every Taylor Swift Song,” a clever musical breakdown that garnered 17 million views on Instagram.

“Why should you pay attention to my work?” Kaye told amNewYork Metro. “Did your Chinese mother put you in classical music lessons from the time you could walk, only for you to turn around and disappoint her by playing slutty Slash in an all-girl Guns N’ Roses cover band?” Do you like seeing your favorite pop stars get roasted to smithereens with intricately arranged musical comedy? Do you like seeing musician bros get trolled in Guitar Center by a girl pretending not to know how to play guitar? If any of this sounds relatable, my work is probably for you.”

Kaye’s fearless humor and talent will soon grace the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, where her solo show “Tiger Daughter” is expected to draw significant applause. The show unpacks Kaye’s tumultuous relationship with Lily, her immigrant Chinese mother.

“For my whole career, I’ve shared this very public-facing story of being a musician. With Tiger Daughter, I finally get to share the private-facing story that’s been running parallel to it this entire time,” Kaye said.

Shows to experience

New Yorkers have their pick when it comes to watching dynamic live performances but one stand-out show is Broadway’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” a stellar production that’s making waves at the Shubert Theatre. Hell’s Kitchen is built on the music and lyrics of Alicia Keys, with a semi-autobiographical plot about her upbringing in Manhattan in the 1990s.

The show follows the life of Ali, played by Maleah Joi Moon, a 17 year old eager to break out of her cramped apartment and helicopter mother, Jersey, previously played by Shoshana Bean.

With an electrifying combination of music and choreography, this show promises to be a visual feast with some of Key’s most noteworthy tunes.

Moreover, keep an ear and maybe even an eye out for “Warrior” — a concept album originally created by Lin-Manuel Miranda and team—which has begun exploring ideas for a visual performance component, allowing audiences to engage with the music in ways they’ve never imagined.

Miranda, known for his work “Hamilton,” “In the Heights” and “Moana,” co-wrote the album based on the Paramount Pictures film “The Warriors” and the book The Warriors by Sol Yurick with Eisa Davis.

The album follows The Warriors, an all-female gang known for raising hell in Coney Island. After their leader is framed for killing the leader of a rival gang, the girls are on the run. They must make it home to Coney from the Bronx but their journey doesn’t come without run ins with the cops, laughter, loss and new friends.

Comics Making a Mark

Moving from music to comedy, Dan Toomey is a talent New York won’t want to overlook.

This Brooklyn-based comedian describes his work succinctly.

“Pay attention to my work because if you don’t, then I’ll have to go back to working in the private banking division at Wells Fargo. It’s a soul-crushing experience,” he told amNewYork Metro.

Toomey is known for his sharp commentary on society and has made a name for himself as a host on Morning Brew’s Good Work. He’ll be developing a television series that continues his unique take on comedy intertwined with current events, ensuring he remains an influential voice in the New York comedy scene.

Equally compelling is Chanel Ali, who has been turning heads with her delightful humor and heart.

With appearances on Comedy Central and an insightful solo show, Relative Stranger, Ali’s approach to storytelling is as entertaining as it is healing.

“I’m passionate about being silly and inviting an audience to match my stride,” she said. Her dive into her tumultuous foster care background has not only earned her critical acclaim but also offers a relatable perspective to many.

As New York City gears up for a thrilling year ahead, this eclectic mix of performances and performers signifies a veritable renaissance in the arts community. Whether through music, dance, or comedy, 2025 is bound to be a year of discovery, inspiration, and unforgettable moments.