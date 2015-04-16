LATEST PAPER
30° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
30° Good Afternoon
News

State’s microbrewery industry doubled in the last three years

Microbrewery Rockaway Brewing Company serves craft brew on

Microbrewery Rockaway Brewing Company serves craft brew on tap and has started canning their beer. Photo Credit: Rockaway Brewing Company

By IVAN PEREIRA ivan.pereira@am-ny.com
Print

Beer making is booming in the Empire State.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that the craft brewery industry doubled between 2012 and this year from 95 breweries in 2012 to 207 in January. The companies generated a $3.5 billion impact on New York’s economy.

“When these craft beverage producers do well, it creates jobs, puts more money in local economies and sets the stage for future growth,” the governor said in a statement.

In 2012, the state enacted the New York Farm Brewery legislation which allowed manufacturers that produce fewer than 60 million gallons a year in New York a 14 cent tax break per gallon for the first 500,000 gallons.

The craft act, which was adopted last year, increased that cap to 600,000 gallons. There are 23 craft breweries located in the five boroughs.

By cutting the costs of doing business, rolling back red tape, and promoting products... we are seeing monumental success across the state,” Cuomo said

By IVAN PEREIRA ivan.pereira@am-ny.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential bid Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar enters 2020 presidential race
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium
Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Vincent Sapienza said DEP says it shared lead-testing data with tenants