State’s microbrewery industry doubled in the last three years

Beer making is booming in the Empire State.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that the craft brewery industry doubled between 2012 and this year from 95 breweries in 2012 to 207 in January. The companies generated a $3.5 billion impact on New York’s economy.

“When these craft beverage producers do well, it creates jobs, puts more money in local economies and sets the stage for future growth,” the governor said in a statement.

In 2012, the state enacted the New York Farm Brewery legislation which allowed manufacturers that produce fewer than 60 million gallons a year in New York a 14 cent tax break per gallon for the first 500,000 gallons.

The craft act, which was adopted last year, increased that cap to 600,000 gallons. There are 23 craft breweries located in the five boroughs.

By cutting the costs of doing business, rolling back red tape, and promoting products... we are seeing monumental success across the state,” Cuomo said