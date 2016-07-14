New York to step up security after Nice attack, Cuomo says

He also extended his condolences to the people of France and the families of the victims.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed law enforcement to step up security across New York following an attack in Nice, France.

Dozens were killed and scores more were hurt when a truck plowed into a crowd as spectators watched Bastille Day fireworks on Thursday, officials said. The driver was shot and killed by police.

Cuomo said that New York would see added security at airports, bridges, tunnels and mass transit systems.

He also extended his condolences to the people of France and the families of the victims.

“The horrific rampage in Nice is a direct attack on the universal values our two countries have long championed and upheld,” he said in a statement. “As the French people came together to celebrate liberty and unity on their independence day, extremists sought to undermine it with hate and intolerance. They will not succeed. New York stands united with France and all our allies in the face of terror. This is not only an attack on France, but an attack on democracy.”