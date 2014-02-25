New Yorkers divided on tough new education standards

A poll said 36% of voters believed the standards are too demanding.

New Yorkers are split on the controversial education standards known as Common Core, according to a survey released yesterday.

A Siena College poll said 36% of voters believed the standards are too demanding, while 24% felt they were not demanding enough and 23% said they right for students.

Nonetheless, voters in the state were divided on whether students would be college or career ready after graduation.

The survey said 46% were very or somewhat confident students would be prepared for life after high school, while 47% were “not very” or “at all” confident in Common Core’s effect.

Half of voters want a two-year delay in implementing Common Core.

The results were similar to a previous survey conducted in November.