Health

New Yorkers protest abortion restrictions in Texas

By Tequila Minsky
0
comments
Posted on

Thousands of New Yorkers joined tens of thousands around the country to protest abortion restrictions in Texas. 

The recent ban in Texas would force women to travel hundreds of miles—to go out of the state to obtain an abortion.  Roe vs Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision ruled that a pregnant woman was at liberty to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.  Texas’ “heartbeat law” restricts all abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected with no exceptions including rape or incest. This march takes place just days before the Supreme Court convenes —a Mississippi case enabling them to overturn rights established in the 1973 decision will be heard. If Roe vs. Wade is overturned, abortion access will no longer be protected and states will be free to ban or limit it. 

Masks that demonstrators wore read: Bans Off our Bodies. The sentiment from speakers at the rally echoed the placards carried by marchers who filled 6th Ave. as making their way to Union Square:  We’re not going back. My body my choice. 

Photos by Tequila Minsky

Women, the last to control themselves.

At risk. Roe vs Wade.

Placards at the rally say it all.

Sing out Louise belts satirical lyrics and warms up the crowd before the Brooklyn contingent joins the Manhattan rally at Foley Sq.
Foley Square packed with demonstrators worried about women’s right to an abortion.

Thousands marching to Union Sq.
This mask represents the horror of hanger-abortions.
Thousands marching to Union Sq.
Gun have more rights than women.
My Body, My Choice.

Sing out Louise belts satirical lyrics and warms up the crowd before the Brooklyn contingent joins the Manhattan rally at Foley Sq.

Amy Schumer leads off the rally.
“We’re not going back,” says civil liberties lawyer Donna Lieberman.
This singer raps about women’s rights: This is my body this is my choice.
Batala, a women drum band performs.
Representative Carolyn Maloney always standing up for women’s rights.
Abortion Rights are LGBTQ Rights.
Jerry Nadler speaking on behalf of women’s rights.
Pop activist band Betty sings “Rise”.
Carol Jenkins (former co- anchor of WNBC) of Fund for Women’s Equality is dedicated to the passage and enactment of the Equal Rights Amendment.
At risk. Roe vs Wade.
Thousands marching to protect women’s rights.


