US President Jimmy Carter visits the South Bronx in New York, accompanied by Patricia Harris (left, 1924 – 1985), Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, and Mayor Abe Beame (right) on Oct. 5, 1977.

New Yorkers are experiencing a flood of emotions and memories as the country mourns the death of Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States.

The one-term president held the country’s highest office from 1977 to 1981. When New Yorkers heard the news of his death at age 100 on Sunday, they remembered, looked back, and, in some cases, critically rehashed the tumultuous Carter Administration. It was a point in American history that is almost reminiscent of today, marked by domestic economic woes, high energy costs, and a hostage crisis in the Middle East.

New Yorker Ruce Wilson recalled Carter’s support of the Bronx. Carter, who grew up on a peanut farm in Georgia, visited the devastated South Bronx in 1977, a time when it was experiencing steep decline and abandonment, and property values dropped to record lows.

“Sure, he had a tough term. But I always knew he was a great humanitarian,” Wilson said, adding that some Bronx residents still call the area “the Peanut Farm” after Carter and his famous visit to the area.

Some might say Carter was better known for his achievements outside the presidency versus in the White House.

A Democrat, he was an instrumental figure in Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit housing organization. He and his wife Rosalynn, who died in 2023, donated time and leadership to build homes with the organization around the world for more than 40 years.

“We are grateful for the incredible impact the Carters have had on Habitat and on the families who have benefited from their shining example,” Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International, said. “The Carters put Habitat for Humanity on the map, and their legacy lives on in every family we serve around the world.”

Mayor Eric Adams paid tribute to Carter, America’s longest-living president, and spotlighted his volunteerism.

“He was a true public servant who dedicated his life to giving back and not just during his presidency,” Adams said. “We all witnessed it with the work he did with Habitat for Humanity. He lived an honorable and good life — a true American. May he rest in peace with his beloved wife, Rosalynn.”

U.S. Rep. and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-Brooklyn) described Carter as a “powerful voice for peace” and a champion for human rights around the world.

“His life’s commitment to humility, kindness and service to others will continue to be a North star for future generations of public servants. President Carter will be deeply missed by all, though we can be heartened that he and his beloved Rosalynn are once again reunited,” Jeffries said. “May their lifelong love and faith be a small comfort to President Carter’s family and all those who loved him.”

Senate Majority Chuck Schumer added that Carter will leave a strong legacy.

“President Carter’s faith in the American people and his belief in the power of kindness and humility leave a strong legacy,” Schumer said. “He taught us that the strength of a leader lies not in rhetoric but in action, not in personal gain but in service to others.”

Despite Carter’s numerous good deeds, it is hard for many New Yorkers to overlook the turmoil they experienced under his leadership in the late 1970s and 1980.

“I remember gas lines, only being allowed to purchase gas on even or odd days, depending on the number on your license plate,” New Yorker Philip Mahaney recalled. “Run away inflation and American citizens being held hostage for over 400 days in Iran.”

The hostages were eventually freed on Jan. 20, 1981, just as Ronald Reagan had been sworn in as the next president after defeating Carter in the 1980 presidential election.

Despite his flaws as president, many Americans in New York and beyond, Democrats and Republicans, agree that Carter was an honorable man with a deep sense of compassion for others.

“He was not the best president of the United States, but he was the greatest, moral, giving man to ever serve that office,” New Yorker Francesca Labarbera Carroll said. “Rest in peace.”

Bob Knutsen of Staten Island agreed with that sentiment.

“He’s probably not the best president to sit in the Oval Office, but probably the best man to sit in the Oval Office,” he said.

President Carter was in hospice care for nearly two years before his death on Sunday, Dec. 29, in Plains, GA.