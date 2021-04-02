New York's performing arts venues increase capacity to 33%: Cuomo | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New York’s performing arts venue spaces are increasing the number of people who can attend events.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that starting today, April 2, performing arts and entertainment venues can be open at 33 percent capacity. With this increase, venues can host up to 100 people indoors or up to 200 people outdoors.

“New York’s beloved arts and entertainment venues have been hard hit by the public health guidance we’ve implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19, and after a long and difficult period, I am glad to see them reopen their doors to New Yorkers,” Governor Cuomo said. “Attendees will need to follow strict guidance to keep themselves and others safe, but they’ll now be able to watch world-class performances and take part in our state’s thriving arts and culture scene once again. I encourage New Yorkers to get tested before attending events and to use Excelsior Pass to show venues that they’ve been vaccinated or tested before entering performance spaces.”

If all attendees present proof of completed vaccination or recent negative COVID-19 test results, capacity at the venue could increase up to 150 people indoors or up to 500 people outdoors. Social distancing, face coverings or masks, and other health protocols will be required by all attendees.

On Feb. 20, the governor announced the start of NY PopsUp, which featured a series of pop-up performances that aimed to revitalize the spirits of New Yorkers with the energy of live performances and will jumpstart the state’s live entertainment industry. Throughout the course of the festival, NY PopsUp will grow not only in scale, but also in the volume of performances.

On March 26, Cuomo announced the launch of the Excelsior Pass, a free app that stores negative COVID-19 tests and proof of vaccination that aims to help reopen businesses and event venues quicker in accordance with the New York State Department of Health guidelines. Businesses and venues can opt in to using the pass and New Yorkers can choose to use the Excelsior Pass to verify their COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results as needed to gain entry to major stadiums and arenas, wedding receptions, or catered and other events above the social gathering limit. Several major venues, including Madison Square Garden in New York City, have already opted in to using the pass.

