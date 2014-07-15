NJ teens charged with sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl and taping it

The girl was found unconscious by her parents on the front lawn of her home.

Four New Jersey teens who allegedly sexually assaulted a teen girl and taped the incident were arraigned Tuesday, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s office.

Authorities said three of the teens — an unidentified 17-year-old boy as well as Craig Howe and Justin Draper, both 18 — allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in the backyard of an Elmwood Park apartment building in which two of them lived.

Ashari Wilson, 18, allegedly filmed the June 21 attack on his iPhone, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The girl was found unconscious by her parents on the front lawn of her home that same day and taken to a hospital where she was found to have a blood alcohol content of .27, according to the prosecutor’s office. Later the 17-year-old boy, who she knew, allegedly told the girl about the attack.

She did not remember it, according to the prosecutor’s office. A different friend then told her about the video recording, said a spokeswoman from the prosecutor’s office.

On July 8 the girl went to police.

Howe and Draper were both charged with one count each of aggravated sexual assault and held in lieu of $150,000 bail, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Wilson was charged with several offenses, including manufacturing child pornography and endangering the welfare of a child. He was held in lieu of $200,000 bail. The 17-year-old boy was charged as a juvenile with aggravated sexual assault, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.