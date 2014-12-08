Nor’easter forecast to bring rain, coastal flooding to NYC this week

The system will probably linger through Friday.

It’s going to be a gray, rainy week.

A nor’easter is bearing down on the New York City metropolitan area, threatening to bring with it heavy rain, strong gusting wind and flooding in low-lying and coastal areas, forecasters said Monday.

“Unfortunately, this system is going to be slow to move out,” said National Weather Service meteorologist David Stark. “There will be lingering moisture which will keep the clouds around, potentially into Friday.”

He said the city should expect a light rain or drizzle overnight into Tuesday, making the early morning commute messy. The rain will last through the day, with strong winds gusting up to a possible 50 miles per hour.

He said it’s possible the wind could take down power lines and cause minor tree damage. The city could also see 2 to 3 inches of rain.

He warned that those who live along the coast, especially along the southern shore, could experience flooding especially with Tuesday’s high tide.

Current forecasts were showing high tide hitting the Rockaway Peninsula at 9:18 a.m., he said.

Things won’t get much better on Wednesday, with showers expected to continue and finally taper off by the end of the week. But Friday will still likely be cloudy, Stark said.