Northwell Health’s Manhattan facilities win Lantern Award

The Lantern Award given by the Emergency Nurses Association (ENA) has been bestowed upon Lenox Hill Hospital and Lenox Health Greenwich Village for their exemplary work this year in showing off their leadership, practice, education, advocacy and research abilities.

They are two of 29 emergency departments across the entire United States to meet the criteria needed to receive the award. This has earned them a 3-year designation from 2022-2025.

“The Lantern Award is a much-deserved reward for our emergency department’s hard work and devotion to outstanding patient care,” said Daniel Baker, MD, MBA, executive director of Lenox Hill Hospital. “I am very proud of our team of dedicated nurses who continually exceed expectations and make patients their number one priority.”

Lenox Hill Hospital’s emergency department is full-service and sees nearly 50,000 patients a year in its 32-bed space. With over 1,200 well-trained nurses, the facility has become famous for exceptional outcomes regarding its patients and innovative medical treatments.

Lenox Health Greenwich Village, a division of Lenox Hill Hospital, also has a full-service emergency department that runs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The department is filled with the latest technology in the medical world, allowing doctors to treat a range of illnesses and injuries. From behavioral health emergencies to early-onset stroke to cardiac symptoms, Lenox Hospital will be able to help.

They see around 36,000 patients a year and offer 26 single-patient rooms that keep people’s safety, comfort and privacy in mind.

“One of our top priorities at Lenox Health Greenwich Village has been to maintain high standards and deliver optimal care to our patients,” said Dina Wong, MHSA, executive director of Lenox Health Greenwich Village. “This award recognizes that our nurses have not only met but surpassed these standards and for that, I thank them for their commitment.”

The ENA has more than 50,000 members across the world. They present the Lantern Awards to healthcare facilities that have shown their ability to perform their work efficiently as well as taking into account their outcome metrics.

The association uses quantitative and qualitative standards to choose which facilities receive the award. Some factors they take into account are a department’s performance, new innovations and accomplishments.

The ENA’s goal is to advance emergency nursing to a level where more patients can receive the life-saving care they need even faster. They also want to explore future innovations to make emergency care delivery easier for the workers and the patients.

Other Northwell Health hospitals to receive this year’s award included Huntington Hospital, Mather Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital, Staten Island University Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital – Prince’s Bay.