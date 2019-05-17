New Yorkers can now customize their Notify NYC alerts to include specifics about mass transit and other major events, the city Department of Emergency Management announced Friday.

Notify NYC is an opt-in alert system that keeps New Yorkers informed on planned and unplanned events impacting their communities. Users can add up to five city addresses to their account for notifications about disruptions and emergencies happening nearby.

Beginning Friday, folks enrolled in Notify NYC alerts can select customizations for new categories pertaining to planned events as well as disruptions that affect local mass transit, regional mass transit and the ferry system.

Such notifications as movie and TV filming, fireworks, law enforcement drills and non-military flyovers have been moved from the alert for significant events to the new alert for planned events. The notification for significant events will continue to advise enrollees about fires, police activity, power outages and other high-impact issues.

“Our team is continually working to update Notify NYC to ensure that users can easily access the information they want,” Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito said. “Notify NYC is one of the best ways to learn about emergencies in the city, and I encourage everyone to sign up for this free service.”

Under the local mass transit alert, folks can expect notifications related to subway and bus service. The regional mass transit alert will send advisories about service disruptions to New Jersey Transit, Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad, Amtrak and airports. Both alerts will pertain to planned and unplanned issues.

Anyone interested in receiving alerts for the new categories can log into their account via NYC.gov./NotifyNYC and select their preferred notifications under the “My Account” tab. Smartphone users should make sure they have the most recent version of the Notify NYC app downloaded before trying to update their alert settings.