NY Gets a Green Light for Cannabis Series Part 2: Growth & Cultivation Best Practices, Aug. 10, 2022 —12 pm

Sponsored by Fluence

Hear from Panelists Jennifer Bassuk, Ryley Leech, Bradley Berg (ARCO/Murray) and Kaelan Castetter (Castetter Cannabis Group) discussing the intricacies of building a successful growing environment and leveraging business in a developing market.

Recent regulatory and market shifts have made New York one of the country’s hottest cannabis markets. New cannabis players need to quickly and correctly adopt cultivation best practices to have a chance at capitalizing on New York’s projected $1.7B cannabis market. This panel combines the expertise of Fluence’s Jen Bassuk, Global Business Development, and Ryley Leech, Cannabis Solutions Architect, who will discuss the intricacies of building a successful growing environment and leveraging their business in a developing market. They are joined by New York regulatory expert Kaelan Castetter and design-build professional Brad Berg. Participants will learn about the science of cultivation, the importance of lighting and other environmental factors in optimizing their grow, as well as business and regulatory insights to help set up a successful New York cannabis business.

Participants will learn about the science of cultivation, the importance of lighting and other environmental factors in optimizing their grow, as well as business and regulatory insights to help set up a successful New York cannabis business. #cannabis #growth #business #environment #building #environmental #science #ledlight