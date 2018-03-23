News NYC aerial photos: See breathtaking views of Empire State Building, One World Trade Center, more By amNY.com staff Updated March 23, 2018 6:58 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email New York City can be beautiful from the ground, but it's truly a sight to behold from above. We took some stunning aerial shots of the city -- from the iconic Empire State Building to Coney Island during the 2016 Mermaid Parade. Scroll down for some of our favorite shots. One World Trade Center Photo Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin An aerial view of One World Trade Center and the lower Manhattan skyline on June 19, 2016. Lower Manhattan Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer One World Trade stands out above Lower Manhattan at dusk on Sept. 8, 2016. The Statue of Liberty Photo Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin The Statue of Liberty and the lower Manhattan skyline on June 19, 2016. The Empire State Building Photo Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin The Empire State Building is seen in this Manhattan skyline photo from June 19, 2016. West Side skyline Photo Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin An aerial view of the West Side skyline of Manhattan and Central Park is seen in this photo from June 19, 2016. East River bridges Photo Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin The Brooklyn Bridge, foreground, and the Williamsburg Bridge are seen in this aerial photo from June 19, 2016. The Verrazano–Narrows Bridge Photo Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, linking Staten Island and Brooklyn, is seen in this aerial photo taken on June 19, 2016. One World Trade Center Photo Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin One World Trade Center and lower Manhattan are seen in this aerial view from June 19, 2016. Lower Manhattan Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer An aerial view of Lower Manhattan on Sep. 8, 2016. Coney Island Photo Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin The Mermaid Parade on Coney Island in Brooklyn is seen in this aerial photo from June 19, 2016. Coney Island Photo Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin An aerial view of Coney Island is seen in this June 19, 2016, photo. St. George Ferry Terminal Photo Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin The St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island is seen in this aerial photo taken on June 19, 2016. Governors Island Photo Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin An aerial view of Governors Island and lower Manhattan is seen in this photo from June 19, 2016. Madison Square Garden Photo Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin Manhattan's West Side skyline and Madison Square Garden can be seen in this aerial view of Manhattan, taken on June 19, 2016. Central Park Photo Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin Central Park is seen in this aerial shot of Manhattan on June 19, 2016. Central Park Reservoir Photo Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin Manhattan's West Side skyline and the Central Park Reservoir are seen in this aerial photo from June 19, 2016. United Nations Photo Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin The United Nations, Citicorp building and 432 Park Ave. are seen in this June 19, 2016, aerial photo of Manhattan. By amNY.com staff Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic See old photos of NYC in the 1940sFrom old-school street vendors to skyscrapers, see photos from another era in NYC. Check out these old photos from the '70s in NYCTake a step back in time with these notable photos from the 1970s in NYC. Going to the pictures: Old NYC movie theatersImagine a time before IMAX and stadium seating... Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.