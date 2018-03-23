New York City can be beautiful from the ground, but it's truly a sight to behold from above.

We took some stunning aerial shots of the city -- from the iconic Empire State Building to Coney Island during the 2016 Mermaid Parade.

Scroll down for some of our favorite shots.

One World Trade Center An aerial view of One World Trade Center and the lower Manhattan skyline on June 19, 2016.

Lower Manhattan One World Trade stands out above Lower Manhattan at dusk on Sept. 8, 2016.

The Statue of Liberty The Statue of Liberty and the lower Manhattan skyline on June 19, 2016.

The Empire State Building The Empire State Building is seen in this Manhattan skyline photo from June 19, 2016.

West Side skyline An aerial view of the West Side skyline of Manhattan and Central Park is seen in this photo from June 19, 2016.

East River bridges The Brooklyn Bridge, foreground, and the Williamsburg Bridge are seen in this aerial photo from June 19, 2016.

The Verrazano–Narrows Bridge The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, linking Staten Island and Brooklyn, is seen in this aerial photo taken on June 19, 2016.

One World Trade Center One World Trade Center and lower Manhattan are seen in this aerial view from June 19, 2016.

Lower Manhattan An aerial view of Lower Manhattan on Sep. 8, 2016.

Coney Island The Mermaid Parade on Coney Island in Brooklyn is seen in this aerial photo from June 19, 2016.

Coney Island An aerial view of Coney Island is seen in this June 19, 2016, photo.

St. George Ferry Terminal The St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island is seen in this aerial photo taken on June 19, 2016.

Governors Island An aerial view of Governors Island and lower Manhattan is seen in this photo from June 19, 2016.

Madison Square Garden Manhattan's West Side skyline and Madison Square Garden can be seen in this aerial view of Manhattan, taken on June 19, 2016.

Central Park Central Park is seen in this aerial shot of Manhattan on June 19, 2016.

Central Park Reservoir Manhattan's West Side skyline and the Central Park Reservoir are seen in this aerial photo from June 19, 2016.