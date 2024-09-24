Students from P.S. 184 on the Lower East Side at a June 4, 2024 event. The school was named a Blue Ribbon School on Sept. 24, 2024 by the US Department of Education.

The Big Apple is shining with pride as a hefty handful of NYC schools achieved National Blue Ribbon School status this year, the U.S. Department of Education (USDOE) announced on Tuesday.

The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools in NYC include 14 NYC Department of Education elementary, middle and high schools — including two charter schools and two private schools.

“It is an incredible honor to have 12 of our public schools recognized with the National Blue Ribbon Schools Award,” NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks said. “This is truly a testament to the hard work, dedication, and excellence of the students, educators, and communities in each of these schools. The 2024 Blue Ribbon schools are raising the bar not just in our city, but across our country and serve as powerful examples of how high-quality teaching, collaboration, and strong school communities can truly transform our students’ lives.”

A Blue Ribbon award raises a school’s prestige. The award flag displayed in a school’s entryway or on a flagpole is a widely recognized emblem of exceptional teaching and learning, according to the USDOE.

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America is celebrating its first school to receive the prestigious award: A. Fantis School of Saints Constantine & Helen Cathedral in Brooklyn.

“We are incredibly proud to be the first Greek Orthodox parochial school to receive this prestigious recognition,” said Father Evagoras Constantinides, director of special events for the Archdiocese, said.

Constantinides, who is also a priest at the school, said the achievement is due to the “hard work” of staff, teachers and volunteers.

“This honor is a testament to the dedication and vision of our Church and School Boards, who have consistently thought both critically and creatively to ensure our school thrives in the face of any challenge,” he said. “It is thanks to the hard work of these committed volunteers, alongside our outstanding administrative team and world-class teachers, that A. Fantis is more than just a neighborhood gem—it’s a shining example of one of Brooklyn’s premier schools.”

Sister Mary Grace Walsh, ASCJ, Ph.D., superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of New York, praised Saint Ignatius Loyola School in Manhattan for being recognized.

“Our schools not only prepare young people for academic success but also shape them to be tomorrow’s servant leaders,” she said. “This award reflects the commitment of our Catholic mission instilled into our educators and the overall care we provide to the young people entrusted to us.”

Since 1982, the Blue Ribbon program has honored schools throughout the country that excel in academic performance or make significant strides in closing achievement gaps among different student groups.

The federal education department recognizes schools based on student performance data that includes assessment results, student subgroup performance and graduation rates.

“The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said. “The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities. As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child.”

These are the recognized NYC Blue Ribbon Schools in 2024

Manhattan

Saint Ignatius Loyola School, Archdiocese of New York; 48 East 84th St., Upper East Side

M.S. 255 Salk School of Science; 320 East 20th St., Gramercy Park

New York City Lab Middle School for Collaborative Studies ; 333 West 17th St., Chelsea

P.S. 124 Yung Wing Schoo l; 40 Division St., Chinatown

P.S. 150 ; 28-42 Trinity Place, Tribeca

P.S. 166 The Richard Rodgers School of Arts and Technology ,132 West 89th St., Upper West Side

P.S. 184 Shuang Wen School ; 327 Cherry St., Lower East Side

P.S. 77 Lower Lab School ; 1700 3rd Ave.; Upper East Side

Bronx

Fordham High School for the Arts ; 500 E. Fordham Rd., Fordham Heights

Icahn Charter School 4 ; 1500 Pelham Pkwy S., Morris Park

Icahn Charter School 6 ; 1701 Fulton Ave., Claremont

Brooklyn

A. Fantis School of Saints Constantine & Helen Cathedral, Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America ; 195 State St., Brooklyn Heights

Brooklyn School of Inquiry ; 50 Avenue P, Bensonhurst

Queens

P.S. 130 Elementary School; 200-01 42nd Ave., Auburndale

Louis Pasteur Middle School 67 ; 51-60 Marathon Pkwy., Douglaston

Staten Island

P.S. 35 The Clove Valley School ; 60 Foote Ave., Grymes Hill

For more information about NYC Blue Ribbon Schools visit ed.gov.