New York City opened 24 new public schools on Thursday, the first day students returned to the classroom to start the next academic year.
The schools, which accommodate grades K through 12, are located in Manhattan, Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens. The new buildings come outfitted with a variety of new learning spaces, including reading and speech resource rooms, art and music classrooms, science labs and prep rooms, special education classrooms, libraries, gyms, and auditoriums.
The buildings bring more than 11,000 new seats to the public school system, NYC Mayor Eric Adams said, adding that the buildings will have “state-of-the-art” technology.
“With modern and flexible spaces, state-of-the-art technology, science labs, music rooms, sensory gyms, and more, these new schools are going to be incredible spaces for students and staff alike, will play a crucial role in fostering a sense of well-being for our children, and will help us build a safer, more affordable, and more livable city,” the mayor said.
NYC School Construction Authority (SCA) president and CEO Nina Kubota said the agency’s mission is committed to “create and maintain safe, nurturing and inspiring” learning environments.
“These new schools are more than just buildings, they are vibrant, dynamic spaces where young minds can explore, create and grow,” Kubota said. “They also underscore the SCA’s dedication to providing equitable access to quality education for all New York City children, highlighting the importance of investing in educational infrastructure as a foundation for student success.”
Here’s where the new public schools in NYC are located
Manhattan
Oscar De La Renta Educational Campus
District 6
3761 10 Ave.
K to 8th Grade
Bronx
P.S. 195/196 Addition
District 12
1250 Ward Ave.
Pre-K to 5th Grade
P.S. 87 Addition
District 11
4200 Grace Ave.
Pre-K to 5th Grade
P.S. 108 Philp J. Abinanti Addition
District 11
1166 Neill Ave.
Pre-K to 5th Grade
P.S. 138 Samuel Randall Addition
District 8
2060 Lafayette Ave.
Pre-K to 5th Grade
The Aurelia Greene Educational Campus
District 9
1302 Edward L Grant Highway
Pre-K to 5th Grade
Academy for Personal Leadership and Excellence Elementary
District 10
2347 Morris Ave.
Pre-K to 8th Grade
Leaders of Excellence, Advocacy and Discovery
District 7
639 St. Ann’s Ave.
Pre-K to 8th Grade
P.S. 163 The Arthur A. Schomburg Educational Campus
District 9
2075 Webster Ave.
Pre-K to 5th Grade
Queens
P.S. 32 Addition
District 25
171-11 35 Ave.
Pre-K to Fifth Grade
P.S. 41 Addition
District 26
214-43 35 Ave.
Pre-K to 5th Grade
P.S. 96 Addition
District 27
130-01 Rockaway Blvd.
Pre-K to 5th Grade
The Paul Vallone Community Campus Addition
District 25
18-25 212 St.
K to 8th Grade
P.S. 174 Addition
District 28
65-30 Dieterle Crescent
Pre-K to 5th Grade
P.S. 85 Annex
District 30
23-35 29 St.
Pre-K to 5th Grade
Brooklyn
P.S. 413 Joanne Seminara School of Law and Medicine
District 20
280 Senator St.
Pre-K to 5th Grade
P.S. 253 Addition
District 21
601 Ocean View Ave.
Pre-K to 5th Grade
Middle School 407 School of Technology, Arts and Research
District 20
650 86 St.
Grades 6-8
P.S. 321 Annex
District 15
753 President St.
3-K to First Grade
P.S. 464
District 20/75
1514 72 St.
Pre-K to 5th Grade
Pacific Park Campus
District 13
491 Dean St.
Grades 6-8
P.S. 313 The Detective Wenjian Liu School of Civics and Entrepreneurship
District 20
6312 13 Ave.
K to 5th Grade
District 13 STEM Center (room conversion)
District 13
One Clinton St.
K to 12th Grade
Khalil Gibran International Academy High School
485 State St.
P.S. 373 Brooklyn Transition Center at H594K
District 13/75
561 Grand Ave.
Grades 9-12