NYC Council to push Congress to renew James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Reauthorization Act

The original law was intended to help sickened first responders.

City Council members plan to rally Thursday morning calling on Congress to re-up its medical support for New Yorkers affected by 9/11 attacks.

The body will pass a resolution that urges Washington to pass the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Reauthorization Act, according to Councilwoman Margaret Chin’s office.

Chin, who will lead the rally, said New York’s congressional delegation fought to pass the original bill in 2010 and help the thousands of affected first responders and civilians.

“Our nation must continue to fulfill its moral obligation to support these brave men and women and their families,” she said in a statement.

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan) introduced a bipartisan bill that would renew the World Trade Center Health Program and the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, which expire in October 2015 and October 2016 respectively. The two initatives treat the victims for various ailments including asthma, sinusitis, obstructive pulmonary disease, and gastroesophageal reflux disease and provides compensation for any financial burden created by those health problems.

Maloney’s office said 33,000 people have an illness or injury related to the attacks.

“This resolution is a clear statement on how important this legislation is to the city,” she said of the Council’s resolution.