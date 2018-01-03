With temperatures below freezing every day since Christmas, homeless New Yorkers and others in need have faced extra challenges.

If you’re looking for ways to help, an easy option is to donate coats or other clothing.

Here are some organizations that collect items and distribute them to people in need:

New York Cares

The New York Cares Coat Drive Warehouse will be accepting coats for its annual drive until Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. The warehouse is located at 157 31st St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues. Donations will be accepted from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Care for the Homeless

Care for the Homeless is currently accepting donations of hats, gloves, scarves and socks (new socks only). The items can be sent to the organization’s headquarters at 30 East 33rd St., Fifth Floor, New York, NY 10016.

Care for the Homeless isn’t able to take coats due to a lack of space, a spokeswoman said. The winter accessories they receive will be distributed to the 8,500 individuals they serve at their health centers in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan and the Bronx.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army accepts several types of donations, including for clothing and other items. You can find a drop-off location or schedule a pickup on the website.

Bowery Mission

The Bowery Mission accepts donations of clothes, blankets, towels and other goods at 227 Bowery, between Rivington and Staton streets, Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The mission is only accepting new clothing for women, not used. For men, new and gently used clothing is acceptable.

New York City Rescue Mission

The New York City Rescue Mission accepts new and gently used clothing at 90 Lafayette St., between Walker and White streets, daily. The mission provides meals, shelter and services to the homeless. If you have questions about what to donate, you can email donategoods@nycrescue.org.