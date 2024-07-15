Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York is in the grips of yet another dangerous heat wave that could send real-feel temperatures soaring into triple digits this week, prompting city officials to mobilize to help residents stay cool.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the city and surrounding areas from Monday at noon through Tuesday at 10 p.m., with a chance of being extended into Wednesday if necessary. Temperatures will soar into the 90s, but the heat index could exceed 100 degrees.

“Do not underestimate the heat,” Mayor Eric Adams said during a July 15 press briefing at the city’s Emergency Management headquarters in Downtown Brooklyn. “This heat is not normal. We’ve said it over and over again, climate change is here, it is real, and it is a clear and present danger. As I said before, a heat wave can be deadly if you are not prepared. But our city is prepared.”

Adams said the city has opened more than 500 cooling centers where New Yorkers can beat the heat. Locations include libraries, which reopened for Sunday service yesterday following the restoration of city funding. The mayor added that there are pet-friendly cooling centers open and available in each borough.

City beaches will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily. The city’s outdoor Olympic and intermediate pools will have extended hours through Tuesday, staying open until 8 p.m.

‘Set your ACs low’

Adams urged New Yorkers to stay hydrated, minimize use of air conditioning to avoid potential blackouts and check on neighbors — especially those who have disabilities or respiratory issues.

Zack Iscol, the city’s emergency management commissioner said that 2023 was the warmest year in the global temperature record, adding that last month was “the planet’s 13th consecutive month” to break global heat records.

Since June 1, 2024, nearly 75% of daily maximum temperatures in Central Park, Manhattan, were above normal, Iscol said.

Iscol added that city agencies, including the FDNY, Department of Social Services, and the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, as well as utility companies including Con Edison, are working together to coordinate efforts to keep the city safe.

The commissioner also urged New Yorkers to stabilize their air conditioners in an effort to protect the city’s electrical grid.

“Don’t run your large electrical appliances during peak demand times, set your air conditioners to low cool so youre saving on energy while keeping yourself cool,” Iscol said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeless Services has issued a “Code Red” to provide cooling assistance to the city’s homeless population.

“If you see an individual who appears to be homeless and in need to get out of the heat, call 311. If it’s an emergency, call 911 and an outreach team will be dispatched to offer assistance.”

New Yorkers can visit nyc.gov/beattheheat for additional cooling resources, including information on how to apply for the federal Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP).