Tens of thousands of runners are in their final weeks of preparation before the New York City Marathon.

The race, on Sunday, Nov. 5, follows a route that hits all five boroughs — starting in Staten Island, then heading through parts of Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Manhattan, and finishing in Central Park.

If you plan to watch from the sidelines, an app, which will be available to download in late October, will help you track people as they run.

If you want to follow along from home, ABC/7 will be airing the race from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and ESPN2 will show it from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Both will also livestream.

Here’s more information about the upcoming race:

Schedule

The professional athletes will take off first, followed by the everyday runners. Check to see which waves your runners are in.

8:30 a.m.: Professional Wheelchair Division

8:52 a.m.: Achilles Handcycle Category and Select Athletes with Disabilities

8:55 a.m.: Foot Locker Five-Borough Challenge

9:20 a.m.: Professional Women

9:50 a.m.: Wave 1 (including Professional Men)

10:15 a.m.: Wave 2

10:40 a.m.: Wave 3

11 a.m.: Wave 4

Where to watch

Here are the recommended viewing locations:

Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn (miles 2-4): Take the R train to Bay Ridge Avenue, 77th or 86th streets to see runners coming off the bridge and beginning the Brooklyn portion of the run.

Williamsburg and Greenpoint in Brooklyn (miles 10-13): Take the L train to Bedford Avenue, the G train to Nassau or Greenpoint avenues, or the J or M trains to Marcy Avenue to see the participants approach the halfway point of the marathon.

Pulaski Bridge (mile 13.1): Take the 7 train to Hunters Point Avenue or the G train to 21st Street. Spectators aren’t allowed on the bridge, but you can see the runners come over as they enter Queens.

First Avenue in Manhattan (miles 16-20): Walk over from the 59th Street 4, 5, 6 station or the Lexington Avenue N, Q, R station to First Avenue. You can also walk over from any 4, 6, 5 station on Lexington Avenue. The runners will be on First Avenue between 59th Street and the Willis Avenue Bridge.

Mott Haven in the Bronx (miles 20-21): Take the 6 train to Brook Avenue or Third Avenue-138th Street to see participants cross into the Bronx. You can also head to 135th Street and Alexander Avenue for the New Balance Mile-20 Block Party to help cheer the runners on.

Fifth Avenue in Manhattan (miles 23-24): Take the 4, 5 or 6 train to a stop between 86th and 125th streets and walk over to Fifth Avenue. You’ll get to see the runners before they enter the final leg of the race in Central Park.

Columbus Circle in Manhattan (miles 25-26): Take the A, C, B, D or 1 train to Columbus Circle to see the end of the race. Grandstand seating tickets are required to see the finish line in Central Park, but you can still be part of the excitement at Columbus Circle.

Where to find your runner at the end

If you plan to meet up with a runner after the race, you’ll be directed to the Family Reunion Area, which will be on Central Park West between 66th and 60th streets. Spectators won’t be allowed north of 66th Street.

There will be meeting locations designated by letters. Marathon organizers recommend meeting at the spot with the first letter of the runner’s last name. Just make sure you and the runner know which letter you plan to meet at.