Applicant demand for municipal IDs forces city to change process

A municipal identification card on display during a press conference as Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the launch of IDNYC. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Burton

The city has updated the application process for the new municipal ID card due to the high demand.

More than 1,700 people applied IDNYC, the new official photo identification, since its launch Monday, according to the city. To alleviate some of the long lines forming at enrollment centers throughout the five boroughs, interested applicants can make appointments online at www.nyc.gov/IDNYC or call 311 starting Wednesday.

“The demand says to us that New Yorkers all across the five boroughs are eager to get their card. Now, with the appointment system, we will ensure that it is even easier than before to sign up for IDNYC,” Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Nisha Agarwal said in a statement.

The free card is available to all New Yorkers, regardless of their immigration status. In addition to being an official ID that can be accepted at banks, government offices and other places, IDNYC also gives users one year memberships to 30 city cultural institutions.