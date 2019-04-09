The New York State Nurses Association announced Tuesday that it has reached a tentative deal with three major hospital systems to avoid a strike by nearly 10,000 of its members.

The union said a tentative contract extension with Mount Sinai, Montefiore and New York Presbyterian hospitals includes the hiring of 1,450 nurses. The initial hires would fill vacancies, while an additional $100 million would help fill and newly added full-time positions, according to a release by the union. The contract agreement also includes a wage increase of 3 percent, and full retro-pay.

“Registered nurse staffing will be based on safe staffing ratios that will be included in the collective bargaining agreements and enforced by an independent neutral party,” the Nurses Association said in a statement.

The tentative contract, which will be voted on by the union’s members, will expire on Dec. 31, 2022. Members have been working without a contract since October.

The union said its members’ workloads have grown tremendously — in some cases one nurse would be responsible for 18 patients.

The Nurses Association threatened last month to strike, and had the support of several elected officials including City Council Speaker Corey Johnson. They postponed the strike two weeks ago as negotiations resumed.