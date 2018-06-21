The NYC Pride March will boast plenty of resistance to regressive policies, organizers said.

The march’s theme — defiantly different — is designed to prompt New Yorkers into taking an “unflinching stance” against policies that negatively impact LGBTQ+ communities, according to James Fallarino, media director for NYC Pride.

Fallarino said LGBTQ+ communities have been targeted by President Donald Trump’s administration, so some 48,000 marchers and 2 million spectators will be particularly fired up about supporting gay rights.

Beyond the traditional scope of Pride, participants are likely to tackle other current concerns, such as the Trump administration’s practice of detaining immigrant children apart from their parents, Fallarino said.

“That’s what’s so great, is that the platform can be used in different ways,” Fallarino said.

NYC Pride has historically focused on the West Village, but over time, celebrations have spread across the city.

Participants will step off from 16th Street and Seventh Avenue at noon and head south past the city’s AIDS memorial, near 12th Street. Marchers will then curve east on Christopher Street and pass the Stonewall Inn, then turn onto Eighth Street and head north on Fifth Avenue until the march hits 29th Street.

Fallarino said the new route relies on wider avenues and was designed to keep marchers moving at a brisk pace.

“Last year’s march lasted nine hours,” he said. “We had marchers who were marching in the dark, and that’s not fun.”

For a second year, WABC 7 will be televising the event, which is expected to attract a slate of notable New Yorkers, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and members of Major League Baseball and the National Football League.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King will lead the marchers as one of four grand marshals. King’s advocacy for women’s and LGBTQ+ rights has had people applauding long after she retired from her standout days on the court in the 60s and 70s, Fallarino said.

“We really want to celebrate a sports figure of this stature,” Fallarino said.

Other grand marshals include author Tyler Ford, Kenita Placide, the executive director of the Eastern Caribbean Alliance for Diversity and Equality, and the Lamda Legal nonprofit group.

The NYPD has been involved with planning NYC Pride, so Fallarino said crowds can be assured everyone will remain safe. The police declined to detail exactly how many officers will be stationed along the route. But the NYPD said it would be deploying its critical response command — which is trained for anti-terrorism work — as well as its strategic response group — which is trained to handle tense public situations.

Fallarino said Pride organizers will be watching Sunday’s celebrations carefully, as they prepare for the city to host World Pride next year. Since 2000, revelers have periodically traveled to a designated location for one, large World Pride march.

The 2019 World Pride will fall on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, where demonstrations protesting a police raid of the West Village gay bar helped launch the gay rights movement.

“We want to keep an open mind on this; we want to see what worked,” Fallarino said of World Pride organizing efforts.

With Shaye Weaver