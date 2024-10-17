NYC public housing residents could have up to 12 months of back rent covered by $185M in new funds

New York City public housing residents could get up to a year of past due rent accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic covered thanks to newly awarded state and federal funds, the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) announced on Thursday.

The $185 million in funding, including $35 million from the state and $150 million from the federal government, will be distributed to NYCHA to cover up to 12 months of qualified public housing residents’ past-due rent — also known as rent arrears. The dollars come from the state COVID-19 Rental Assistance (CRA) program and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development HOME American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) program, according to NYCHA.

According to the governor’s office, the dollars can cover the unpaid rent for those who qualify between the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 and May 2023.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement that the action is intended to keep the city’s public housing residents in their homes.

“We’re continuing to support vulnerable New Yorkers who were hit hard by the pandemic and helping to ensure families remain in their homes,” Hochul said. “This funding builds on our efforts to provide meaningful assistance to NYCHA tenants with COVID-related rental arrears while also furthering our commitment to helping NYCHA make vital repairs and improvements.”

According to the housing authority, 61,500 NYCHA residents with outstanding rental arrears — totaling $370 million — qualify for the newly distributed funds.

The agency has begun reaching out to qualified tenants, asking them to log into their NYCHA portals and give consent to seek payments on their behalf.

According to NYCHA, households must make 50% or less of the Area Median Income (AMI) to qualify. They will then receive a notice in the mail about whether or not they have been approved for either of the programs. If they are, the funds will be credited to their accounts.

“This administration’s dedication to tenant protection is reflected in NYCHA’s work to ease rental arrears,” First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer said in a statement. “We must not lose sight that 61,500 households, our fellow New Yorkers, need this support, and we’re grateful to the federal and State governments for making this funding possible.”