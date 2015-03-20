NYC ranks 18 on list of most termite-infested cities in the U.S.

Termites aren’t exactly eating their way through the city’s brownstones.

While the city has plenty of vermin like roaches and rats, the wood-eating termite is not one of them.

A new report says New York City ranked 18 out of 20 in a list of the “most termite-ridden cities in the U.S.” Los Angeles was the most termite-infested, while Oklahoma City rounded out the top ten.

The analysis was done by Terminix pest control based on data from more than 300 of the company’s branches.

According to a press release from the company, “termites thrive in warm, moist environments,” which pretty much makes Florida, California and Texas the ideal climates.

However, as the company points out, “termites are active in all 50 states” and cause thousands of dollars in damages each year.