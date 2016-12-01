NYC reporter Mike Sheehan robbed in his Manhattan home, police source says

The suspects made off with more than $11,000 worth of jewelry and other items, police said.

Former NYPD detective and current TV news reporter Mike Sheehan was ripped off by a trio of thieves this week, a police source said Thursday.

The suspects offered to help Sheehan, 68, after he hurt his knee heading home just after 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday, the source said.

He agreed and led the trio to his Greenwich Street apartment. Once inside, one of the suspects distracted Sheehan while the other two plundered the apartment.

They made off with more than $11,000 worth of jewelry and other items, including a Breitling watch and a MacBook Pro, police said.

Sheehan worked as a detective for more than 20 years before transitioning into reporting. He worked as a senior correspondent for Fox 5 New York, and did a stint at NBC Universal.