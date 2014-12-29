NYC’s most popular baby names (again): Jayden and Sophia

In all, there were 740 Jaydens and more than 630 Sophias.

BabyCenter reveals the top baby names of 2014. Photo Credit: NYPD

For five years now, one baby name for boys has dominated over all others in the delivery rooms of the city: Jayden.

Sophia, meanwhile, was the top name for baby girls for a second year in a row.

In all, there were 740 Jaydens and more than 630 Sophias born among the 120,457 babies delivered in the city in 2013, health officials announced Monday.

Jayden was most popular with Hispanics and Asian and Pacific Islander families.

More trends: Nine of the top 10 girls names from 2012 were holdovers from 2013; eight of the top 10 boys’ names were the same in 2012 as 2013.

Nationally, Sophia was the top baby name for girls in 2013, while Noah was tops for boys.

NYC’s top baby names for girls for 2013:

Sophia

Isabella

Emma

Olivia

Mia

Emily

Leah

Sofia

Madison

Chloe

NYC’s top baby names for boys in 2013:

Jayden

Ethan

Jacob

Daniel

David

Noah

Michael

Matthew

Alexander

Liam