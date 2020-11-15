NYC SHOOTINGS: 1 dead, 2 wounded in Brooklyn, Bronx gunfire | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

One man is dead in a brazen daylight attack on Saturday, while two others were wounded in separate incidents in Brooklyn and Staten Island as the weather turns cooler and gunfire abates, police officials said.

In the daylight attack at 10 a.m. Saturday, a 51-year-old man apparently changing a tire or doing brake work to a black Infiniti, was shot point blank in the head in front of an AutoZone store at Utica Avenue and Rutland Road in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. Police from the 67th Precinct found the victim sprawled next to the car and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Incidentally, a funeral was ongoing at the First United Church of Jesus Christ Apostolic across the street from the shooting and there were apparently numerous witnesses to the incident that started from an apparent dispute. Investigators were also viewing video from the AutoZone and several other stores along the busy shopping district.

In an unrelated shooting in Brooklyn at 9 p.m., a 17-year-old male was shot in the back, abdomen and hand inside the lobby of 38 Bush Street, the Red Hook Houses, a NYCHA development in Red Hook. Police from PSA 1 and the 76th Precinct found the victim wounded inside the lobby of the building and EMS rushed him to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Police were talking to witnesses and going through NYCHA building video after the shooting, but had no further information on the gunman.

The only other shooting of the night was at 8:15 p.m. when a 34-year-old man as shot in the left shoulder after a dispute in front of 1070 Manor Avenue, in Manor Heights section of Staten Island. Police from the 121st Precinct say the victim wa taken to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition.

The suspect was described by investigators as a male Black, wearing a red bubble jacket who fled on foot from the scene.

There were also several reports of shots fired in various parts of the city, but no other people were reportedly hit by bullets in what police say was a relatively quiet evening.