NYC SHOOTINGS: Bronx man grazed by bullet as anti-violence message spreads citywide

Only one person was confirmed shot overnight in the Bronx after a weekend and a summer of violence in which gunfire wreaked havoc citywide — even as non-violence groups and cops worked diligently to stop it.

The one person shot occurred at 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 8 where an unidentified man received a graze wound to the leg in front of 702 Eagle Ave. in Melrose, Bronx. Officers from the 40th Precinct say the victim was in a dispute at the location with unspecified people when he was shot. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital for treatment.

No other people were shot overnight, though police report numerous gun arrests as officers pressed gang members and increased patrols in high shooting areas of the city.

Police swarmed areas of Flatbush, Crown Heights and Brownsville, in some cases police officers were on almost every corner during the J’Ouvert and West Indian Day unofficial celebrations.

Community groups were also out in force calling on residents to stop the violence and seek peace. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams was leading a large group of peace advocates Sunday night, fanning out throughout the borough to urge people to put down the guns.

Despite their efforts, there were five people shot and wounded on Nostrand Avenue and Crown Street in Crown Heights, where a 6-year-old boy and his mother were among those hit by gunfire. Two young men were later charged with weapons possession and were being investigated in the shooting.

There were reports of shots fired in Queens, Manhattan and Brooklyn, where spent shells were found. But so far, no other injuries were confirmed by the NYPD as of 10:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police seek information

The NYPD is seeking information on an individual in a video in connection with a shooting that occurred in Brooklyn on July 30.

Police say that at approximately 12:15 a.m., a 41-year-old man was shot in the arm in front of 350 Vernon Avenue in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

He was treated at Kings County Hospital for his wounds.

Cops described the assailant as a man standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey sweatpants, and black sneakers.

In another case, police are seeking the identity of an assailant and a vehicle depicted in a video and photograph in connection to a shooting that occurred in Bedford Stuyvesant Brooklyn.

On Sept. 1, at about 1:08 a.m., a 31-year-old man was shot in the chest in front of 355 Chauncey St. The assailant fled in of a gray Mazda CX5 that was operated by a second person. The victim was rushed to Kings County Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police described the shooter as a Black man who wore a dark-colored hooded sweater with a blue graphic on its back, blue sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to any of these shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.