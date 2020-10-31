NYC SHOOTINGS: Brooklyn man shot dead, another wounded on Staten Island | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 32-year-old man was shot dead in Brooklyn early Saturday morning, and another man is recovering after being shot in Staten Island Friday night in the only known gun violence incidents that occurred overnight, police said.

The reduction in violence comes after several days of rain and cooler weather dampened the shootings citywide. Increased police patrols and neighborhood initiatives have helped stem the violence, officials say.

The fatal shooting occurred at 1:52 a.m. on Oct. 31, when a 32-year-old man walked into Brookdale Hospital emergency room in Brownsville, Brooklyn with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police were informed that the shooting actually occurred in front of 5301 Avenue H in Flatlands, and detectives from the 63rd Precinct responded to investigate.

The victim later died during surgery at the hospital. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

There were also few details available on this shooting at press time.

The only other person shot occurred at 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the corner of Hastings Street and McClean Avenue in Fort Wadsworth, Staten Island, where a 28-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder as he walked at the location.

Officers from the 122nd Precinct say the victim told them two sedans one black, the other white, pulled up and one of the vehicles occupants fired a shot at him.

He was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in stable condition.

It was unclear as to the motive in this shooting and no further description is yet available.

Info sought in Bronx shooting

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an assailant in surveillance photos being sought in connection with a non-fatal shooting which occurred on Oct. 22 in the Bronx.

Detectives from the 40th Precinct say that at 6:50 p.m., two 18-year-old males were standing in front of 665 Westchester Ave., when they became embroiled in a violent dispute with an unidentified assailant. The man then fired multiple gun shots from a silver firearm and struck one victim in the chest and the other victim in the back before fleeing on foot towards 664 Westchester Ave., in the St. Mary’s Houses, a NYCHA development in the Bronx. The victims were rushed to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.