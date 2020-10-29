NYC SHOOTINGS: Brooklyn shooting surge leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A surge of shootings in Brooklyn Wednesday into Thursday morning left two dead, four others wounded as gun violence continues unabated in the borough.

Investigators say there was a mix of gang violence and violent disputes leading to the shootings in areas that have already seen intense violence, leading to a doubling of shootings city-wide since last year.

Wednesday’s violence included the afternoon murder of Derek Tiucios, 17, of East 46th Street in Flatbush, who was shot along with a 16-year-old as they walked in front of Heather’s Hand Child Care Center, located at 436 East 26th St., at about 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Tiucios later died at Kings County Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound to his chest. The 16-year-old victim is now recovering from a bullet wound to his arm.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, though officials say this may have resulted from a robbery attempt.

A handgun was also found at the scene, but police have not said if this was the murder weapon.

The other homicide on Wednesday happened at 6:10 p.m., when officers from the 75th Precinct were called to 296 New Lots Ave. in East New York, after receiving a 911 call about a shooting.

Upon arrival, cops found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said. Paramedics rushed him to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police have not yet identified the victim, pending family notification. No information about a possible motive or a suspect’s description was made available.

At 11:50 p.m., shots fired again rang out in East New York in front of 305 Atkins Ave., where officers from the 75th Precinct found a 42-year-old woman shot to the neck after a violent dispute.

She was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where she is expected to survive her wounds, police said.

Cops described the suspect in this case as a Black man in his 20s, dressed in all black clothing, who fled on foot.

Minutes later, police besieged an apartment nearby and took a man into custody, but it was not known if this person was connected to the shooting.

Finally, at 1:13 a.m. on Oct. 29, two men were shot in front of 508 Van Buren St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Police say a 38-year-0ld man was shot in the leg and ankle and a 47-year-old was shot in the buttocks in a hail of gunfire from three young men.

Both men were taken to Kings County Hospital, but were both expected to survive their wounds. Detectives were seeking three black males in the shooting, but provided little further details.

In addition to these shootings, there were shots fired in various parts of the city where spent rounds were found.

Police officials also identified as man who was shot to death early Wednesday morning in the Langston Hughes Houses, a NYCHA development in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

Marvin Carroway, 34, of Sutter Avenue was fatally shot in the head inside the lobby of his home just after midnight. He was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital.

There was no further information on the assailant or motive in the attack.

Police seek information

The NYPD released surveillance video of an shooting assailant that occurred in the Bronx on Oct. 15.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct say that at 5:30 p.m. that afternoon, a 30-year-old man as approached by an assailant and shot in the chest in front of 960 Tinton Ave. in the Forest Houses, a NYCHA development in the Bronx.

The victim was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where at this time, he remains hospitalized.

Cops described the shooter as a man with a dark complexion believed to be between 20 and 30 years of age, with a thin build and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a black and red baseball cap, a white hooded sweatshirt with a Nike logo on the front, blue jeans and multi-colored sneakers.

A surveillance video before and during the incident, were provided by police.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident or any of the other shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.