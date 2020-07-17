NYC SHOOTINGS: Eight more shot in continuing citywide spike

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Another eight New Yorkers wound up being shot across the city Thursday night into Friday morning as local leaders fear another violent weekend of shootings.

None of the victims shot overnight caused life-threatening injuries, police reported. Police did make an arrest in one Manhattan. Charges are pending against the unidentified suspect.

The shootings continue an onslaught of weeks of gun violence, this week claiming five lives including a 1-year-old on Sunday night. Detectives believe some of the violence is linked to a gang war following the recent arrest of five people in California for the murder and robbery of rapper Pop Smoke back in February.

Police also note many of the victims have been uncooperative, possibly fearing gang retaliation against themselves or family members.

Here is the rundown of the shootings from the overnight:

July 16, 6 p.m. – A person was shot and wounded in the area of Riverdale and Osborne Streets in East New York. Officers from the 75th Precinct say the victim checked into a hospital with a gunshot wound, but provided few other details.

July 16, 8:42 p.m. – Two men were shot in front of a liquor store at 1563A Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Responding officers from the 79th Precinct found a 29-yea-old man and a 52-year-old, both shot in the legs. The younger man went to Kings County Hospital and the other man to Interfaith Hospital, both expected to survive.

According to law enforcement sources, the two men had been involved in a dispute with the suspected shooter, described as a Black man wearing gray clothing and a blue mask. After shooting them, the perpetrator was last seen running southbound along Albany Avenue.

“I was going to step into the liquor, I saw someone run out and a man laying on the ground. Then the ambulance showed up.” said resident Melissa Richards.

Also on scene was Councilman Robert Cornegy who stopped to find out what had happened at the scene. He did not comment.

July 16, 10 p.m. – A 40-year-old man was shot once in the left shoulder during an apparent dispute at West 92nd Street and Columbus Avenue on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Cops from the 24th Precinct grabbed one man and recovered a firearm at the scene, though no charges have been filed as yet.

The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Medical Center for treatment.

July 16, 11:24 p.m. – Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the hip in front of 802 Schneck Ave. in Brooklyn’s Boulevard Houses, a NYCHA development. Officers from NYPD PSA 2 found the victim on the ground in front of 738 Stanley Ave.; he was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment. Authorities said the victim has not been cooperative with police.

July 16, 11:38 p.m. – Police say a 27-year-old man was shot once in the left leg in front of 2552 Pitkin Ave. in Brownsville, Brooklyn. He was taken by private means to Brookdale Hospital, and was said to be uncooperative with detectives.

July 17, 2:30 a.m. – Two men were shot and wounded in front of 187 Hoyt St. in Brooklyn. Officers from the 76th Precinct said a 40-year-old man was hit in the leg, and the other victim, also a 40-year-old man, was struck in the torso and foot. They were both taken to Methodist and have so far been uncooperative with police, sources said.

July 17, 4:03 a.m. – Police said a man was shot once in the leg during an apparent robbery at 183rd Street and Davidson Avenue in the Bronx. Cops found the man lying on the ground, his gold chain and wallet apparently taken by the suspect. He was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

Police believe that four Hispanic men were involved in the robbery and shooting; they were seen fleeing on foot northbound along Davidson Avenue.

In addition, detectives from the 79th Precinct Detective Squad are questioning a man in connection with the murder of a 1-year-old in his stroller and wounding of three others in Bedford Stuyvesant on Sunday night. More details are expected later Friday.

