WEATHER ALERT | New York City to get high winds and rain in upcoming storm, may cause power outages

NYC umbrellas will be put to the test by an approaching storm on Dec. 10-11 that could bring 2-3 inches of rain, and winds of up to 60 mph, to New York.

After a dud of a winter storm last weekend, the city is bracing itself for a more powerful system Tuesday and Wednesday expected to bring heavy rains and high winds amid mild temperatures.

Governor Kathy Hochul is urging New Yorkers to prepare themselves for possible outages and flooding with the oncoming rainstorm expected to hit the state starting on or about Tuesday evening.

The forecast is calling for snow that will quickly transition into rain, starting on Tuesday, Jan. 9 and continuing into Wednesday, Jan. 10. New York City, along with Long Island, Western New York, Central New York and the North Country, is expected to be in the middle of wind gusts of 50-60 mph, causing a high risk of power outages in those areas.

“After the weekend weather brought snow across our State, a new storm threatens to cause substantial flooding and gale force winds – posing a risk of power outages and creating unsafe travel conditions,” Governor Hochul said. “I have directed State agencies to monitor the storm closely as it unfolds, and they are prepared to work with our local partners as needed. I ask all New Yorkers to please take caution and keep track of weather and travel information in your area.”

The governor says that New Yorkers should begin to prepare for possible impacts now and monitor their local forecasts throughout the storm.

Ahead of the storm, MTA Bridges and Tunnels is implementing a ban on empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks, starting at 6 p.m. Jan. 9 and continuing until 6 p.m. on Jan. 10.

The National Weather Service has issued warnings of high winds and flooding. For a complete listing of weather alerts and forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website at alerts.weather.gov. New Yorkers can also sign up for emergency alerts by subscribing to NY Alert at alert.ny.gov,

For winter safety tips or to see how you can prepare for the storm, visit dhses.ny.gov/safety. For non-emergency service needs, New Yorkers can call 211 or visit 211nys.org.