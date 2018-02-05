Summer camps in NYC are everywhere, here’s how to choose

Though snowflakes are still falling, this is the perfect time to think of summer camp for your city kid — …

Though snowflakes are still falling, this is the perfect time to think of summer camp for your city kid — and there are plenty of options to choose from.

New Yorkers have a dizzying array of summer camp options within the five boroughs or a short drive away. Many camps have already begun registration, but don’t fret: amNewYork spoke with some experts about how to navigate the summer camp world.

How to pick a camp

Does your kid crave more time in the great outdoors? Summer camp is a great way to get in touch with nature, meet new friends and learn vital skills.

“Camp is a real opportunity for them to have social, emotional and learning experiences that are not provided during the school day,” said Lauren Barr, senior executive director of K-12 school and branch based programming at the YMCA of Greater New York. “They can explore their interests and discover new things about themselves.”

There are camps focused on athletics, technology, the arts and some that offer a variety of activities. Some day camps have full and part day programs, and sleepaway camps offer programs ranging from one week to the whole summer.

Some day camps, such as Shibley Day Camp in Roslyn, Long Island, offers an optional sleepaway week where campers can experience going away with familiar friends and staff members.

The American Camp Association of New York and New Jersey offers free services for parents who need some guidance.

“One of our missions is ensuring we help parents,” said Susie Lupert, executive director of the non-profit group. “We have a ton of knowledge about camps.”

The group also uses 300 health, safety and program standards to accredit camps, a standard higher than basic health certificates that are needed to operate.

Meet the director

Counselors and camp staff will be spending the day with your children, so build a strong relationship with them, said Genna Singer, director of camps for Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan.

“It’s important to connect with the director so you are in line with them,” said Singer.

Parents should ask about counselor-to-camper ratios, which tend to be highest with the youngest children, as well as camp philosophy and a typical day of activities.

“Camp itself is all about social interactions,” said Singer. “So how you meet the director and the leadership team at the very beginning is important.”

She also suggests asking the director to refer you to other parents for first-hand reviews.

“It’s a nice way to hear different kinds of stories about camp,” Singer said.

Visit the camp — in person or virtually.

Many camps host open houses at certain times of the year for parents and their kids to check out facilities in person.

If the camp is closed or too far to travel, parents can take virtual tours through photos and videos.

“Another option for parents is there are a ton of camp fairs this time of year,” said Lupert. “That’s a great opportunity to learn about different camps all at once.”

Make sure to bring your kids along, advises Barr.

“Talk to your kids throughout the process,” she said. “They will be excited and enthusiastic about the camp you are choosing if they feel they have a voice in the process.”