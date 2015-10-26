Quantcast
NYC to make the SAT free for high school juniors, report says

October 26, 2015
The SAT typically costs more than $50. The goal is to increase college applications.

New York City just made the SAT a lot less painful — at least on the pocketbook — for high school juniors. 

The New York Times reported Monday that the city will offer public school juniors the SAT for free beginning in the Spring 2016-2017 term. 

The goal, the Times reported, is to generate more interest in applying to college by lowering at least one barrier to entry. The SAT exam costs more than $50. 

“The opportunity to go to college should never be decided by students’ backgrounds or ZIP codes,” Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña said in a statement obtained by the Times. 

The SAT is voluntary. The Education Department says 56 percent of the 2015 class took the SAT “at least once,” the Times reported. 

