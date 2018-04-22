These shops are trying not to go up in smoke.

The New York State Vapor Association, which advocates for retailers and consumers of e-cigarettes and vaping devices, is trying to help minimize impact on city stores as a new law’s license deadline approaches.

The City Council passed legislation last August that requires all vape retailers to apply for a license by April 25. Only retailers who have been in business since at least August 28, 2017, are eligible. Pharmacies or businesses containing pharmacies are not eligible and will be prohibited from selling any related products beginning August 23, 2018.

“We are taking an important first step in protecting the health of New Yorkers, especially our youth,” said Council Member Fernando Cabrera, who sponsored the bill.

NYSVA hosted a booth last month at Vapevent — a vape trade show in Brooklyn — to help educate business owners.

“It’s very discouraging to us because vape shops’ primary purpose is to give smokers an alternative to smoking,” said Cheryl Richter, executive director of the NYSVA.

Richter’s view reflects how many manufacturers and retailers see vapes: a healthier smoking alternative.

Bryce Copp, a vape distributor at the convention, entered into vape retail after the products helped him quit smoking. Before becoming a distributor, he worked as a salesperson in a vape shop, where he helped smokers find a device that would help them quit.

“It’s a very real and rewarding thing,” he said.

Spike Babaian, technical analysis director of the NYSVA, fears that the new law will have unintended negative consequences.

“The reality is that a lot of the laws that are being put into effect are going to push people back to smoking,” she said.

Studies on the health risks vaping have produced mixed results. One study published by the medical journal Tobacco Control agrees with the NYSVA’s view that vapes are a healthier cigarette alternative. The study found that replacing cigarettes with vapes could save 86.7 million years of life over 10 years.

But another study by the University of Montana found that negative effects increase in teen vape use, and would negate the positive effects of helping smokers quit.

While the research continues, so does the regulation — some say at a rate that could cripple the industry before their health effects are known in full. Copp believes that advocacy efforts like that NYSVA are going to be necessary for the industry’s survival.

“It’s just a matter of getting through to Washington and local politicians. We as ambassadors for the industry have to educate people,” he said.

Restrictions on vaping are nothing new. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill that banned vapes from school grounds throughout the state in August, then from all public indoor spaces in October.