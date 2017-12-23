While you are dreaming of a white Christmas this weekend, you had better keep your galoshes handy – and expectations in check.

Saturday — aka “Super Saturday,” one of the biggest shopping days of the year — will be rainy but warmer with a high near 50 degrees.

"The rain that we’re currently getting, we're expecting that to continue into the evening hours, then taper off," National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Morrin said. Temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s Saturday night.

Your Christmas Eve should start off with sunshine, Morrin said, giving way to a cloudy afternoon. By late evening, 7 or 8 p.m., expect the rain to return – and any snow in the equation shouldn't accumulate.

"It could be a mix of rain and wet snow, maybe with some sleet pellets," Morrin said. "This is generally a rain event."

So for those with hopes of a white Chirtmas, a realist would plan for more of a dusting.

"There is a window of opportunity for the rain to change to wet snow, shortly before daybreak" Christmas morning, Morrin said. At most, we could see a trace of snow, maybe an inch of accumulation.

But you will have plenty of reasons to snuggle by the fire – real or televised: Temperatures on Chistmas Day will be "noticeably colder," especially in the afternoon as winds up to 20 or 30 miles per hour kick in, with gusts up to 40 mph or higher, Morrin said.

"Temperatures will hover in the 30s, with wind-chill easily in the 20s."