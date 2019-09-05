New Yorkers will get a chance to savor some of the last days of summer this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to serve up beautiful sunny skies, with temperatures topping out in the mid-70s, according to the National Weather Service.

Some “fringe” rainfall from Hurricane Dorian on Friday, however, will precede the sublime weekend weather. The city will see a 40% chance of off-and-on showers after 10 a.m. Friday, which could linger into Friday night.

“[The weekend] looks nice. Any fringe impacts — it would be fringe showers — would be over later on Friday night,” said NWS meteorologist Jim Morrin. “By Saturday morning we’re looking for bright skies, mostly sunny with a high of 77 — a really good number for this time of year. And Sunday will be a carbon copy.”

Dorian dropped strong wind gusts and heavy rain on Florida Wednesday after lingering over the Bahamas. The storm devastated the islands, with a mounting toll of at least 23 deaths. The United Nations has said over 70,000 people in the Bahamas need immediate humanitarian relief.

South Carolina was preparing for a record storm surge, potentially reaching a height of 8 feet in Myrtle Beach, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory Thursday morning. Wind gusts of up to 58 mph were lashing the state's coast at 7 a.m. and hurricane-force winds are possible later Thursday.