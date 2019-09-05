LATEST PAPER
72° Good Evening
SEARCH
72° Good Evening
News

NYC weather: Expect sunny skies this weekend after Friday rain passes

As Hurricane Dorian makes its way up the

As Hurricane Dorian makes its way up the East Coast, New York City can expect to see off-and-on rain Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Stephanie Keith

By amNewYork Staff
Print

New Yorkers will get a chance to savor some of the last days of summer this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to serve up beautiful sunny skies, with temperatures topping out in the mid-70s, according to the National Weather Service.

Some “fringe” rainfall from Hurricane Dorian on Friday, however, will precede the sublime weekend weather. The city will see a 40% chance of off-and-on showers after 10 a.m. Friday, which could linger into Friday night.

“[The weekend] looks nice. Any fringe impacts — it would be fringe showers — would be over later on Friday night,” said NWS meteorologist Jim Morrin. “By Saturday morning we’re looking for bright skies, mostly sunny with a high of 77 — a really good number for this time of year. And Sunday will be a carbon copy.”

Dorian dropped strong wind gusts and heavy rain on Florida Wednesday after lingering over the Bahamas. The storm devastated the islands, with a mounting toll of at least 23 deaths. The United Nations has said over 70,000 people in the Bahamas need immediate humanitarian relief.

South Carolina was preparing for a record storm surge, potentially reaching a height of 8 feet in Myrtle Beach, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory Thursday morning. Wind gusts of up to 58 mph were lashing the state's coast at 7 a.m. and hurricane-force winds are possible later Thursday.

By amNewYork Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Long Island Rail Road conductor Jerry Savino and LIRR crew discovers $9G on train, finds owner
City gets its first hate crime prevention official
Spectators and participants danced in a downpour at West Indian American Day Parade goes on despite rain
The West Indian American Day Parade in Crown Caribbean culture takes the spotlight at J'Ouvert, Carnival
Ruth Bader Ginsburg turned 86 on March 15, 7 fast facts about Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Hundreds of bicycle riders joined a caravan from Grieving New Yorkers ride and rally in memory of cyclist Jose Alzorriz