News NYC weather: Expect sunny skies this weekend after Friday rain passes As Hurricane Dorian makes its way up the East Coast, New York City can expect to see off-and-on rain Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Stephanie Keith By amNewYork Staff Updated September 5, 2019 4:22 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email New Yorkers will get a chance to savor some of the last days of summer this weekend. Saturday and Sunday are expected to serve up beautiful sunny skies, with temperatures topping out in the mid-70s, according to the National Weather Service. Some “fringe” rainfall from Hurricane Dorian on Friday, however, will precede the sublime weekend weather. The city will see a 40% chance of off-and-on showers after 10 a.m. Friday, which could linger into Friday night. “[The weekend] looks nice. Any fringe impacts — it would be fringe showers — would be over later on Friday night,” said NWS meteorologist Jim Morrin. “By Saturday morning we’re looking for bright skies, mostly sunny with a high of 77 — a really good number for this time of year. And Sunday will be a carbon copy.” Dorian dropped strong wind gusts and heavy rain on Florida Wednesday after lingering over the Bahamas. The storm devastated the islands, with a mounting toll of at least 23 deaths. The United Nations has said over 70,000 people in the Bahamas need immediate humanitarian relief. South Carolina was preparing for a record storm surge, potentially reaching a height of 8 feet in Myrtle Beach, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory Thursday morning. Wind gusts of up to 58 mph were lashing the state's coast at 7 a.m. and hurricane-force winds are possible later Thursday. By amNewYork Staff Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.