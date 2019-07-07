The third week of summer will roll in with clear skies, but a chance of thunderstorms is possible later in the week.

New Yorkers should anticipate high temperatures in the mid-to-high 80s, with mostly clear and sunny skies through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

"The short story is the weather looks warm and pretty much near normal, maybe a few degrees above, for this time of the year," said Faye Morrone, a NWS meteorologist.

Monday should be the coolest day of the week, with relatively low humidity and a high around 81 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms threaten to disrupt Thursday afternoon through Friday night, with a 40% chance of rain Thursday evening. The humidity will pick up as the precipitation approaches, but should not reach the levels the city saw over the holiday weekend. Friday will be mostly sunny, also with a 30% chance of sun showers.

"It looks comfortable through Wednesday," Morrone added. "As we get the chance of rain, the humidity does go up — especially Thursday afternoon, evening and into Friday, although it's not looking as high as it was [Saturday]."

Beach weather will return for the weekend; Saturday’s forecast is sunny with a high of 85 degrees.