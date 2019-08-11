LATEST PAPER
Thunderstorms to thwart cooler temps in NYC this week, National Weather Service warns

Once thunderstorms pass Wednesday morning, the sun should

Once thunderstorms pass Wednesday morning, the sun should shine the rest of the week, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Carlie Buccola. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt

By amNewYork
Autumn is knocking on New York’s door.

Temperatures in the city will cool this coming week, with lows dipping down to 70 degrees — though expected thunderstorms likely will put a damper on the welcome weather, according to the National Weather Service.

New Yorkers can expect highs in the low-to-mid-80s for the week ahead. Summer showers will roll through midweek. Severe thunderstorms are expected to touch down in the city Tuesday around 3 p.m., with rainfall continuing into Wednesday morning, the NWS anticipates.

“Tuesday afternoon we’re expecting heavy rain and thunderstorms, Tuesday and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning,” said NWS meteorologist Carlie Buccola, who said it’s possible that flash flood advisories might be issued around the rain.

“We haven’t issued anything yet, thought it could be possible as we get closer to the event,” she added.

The sun should shine for the rest of the week over crisp August temperatures. The weekend will come with a high of 79 degrees on Friday and a high of 81 on Saturday, according to the NWS.

“The normal high is around 83 degrees with a low of 69 degrees — so this is right around the normal temperatures for this time of year,” Buccola said.

