News NYC weather: Heat wave possible as temps soar into the 90s A heat wave could be triggered on Sunday, when temperatures could feel like 105 degrees with the heat index, the National Weather Service said. A heat wave is predicted to hit New York City this weekend, the National Weather Service said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt By Lauren Cook Updated June 28, 2018 2:24 PM Crank up the air conditioning, it's about to get steamy. New York City is expected to get a blast of hot weather this weekend, with temperatures reaching into the 90s through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday's humid, wet weather will clear up overnight, making way for sunny skies and a high near 91 on Friday, according to the weather service. Saturday is predicted to remain clear, with temps soaring into the mid-90s. The low for Saturday night will drop to about 78 degrees. A heat wave — three consecutive days of temperatures above 90 degrees — could be triggered as early as Sunday, when it's expected to be a blistering 97 degrees by midday. The heat index will make it feel more like 105, the NWS warned. The start of the work week likely won't bring a reprieve from the heat, as the high on Monday and Tuesday is expected to be in the low 90s, according to the NWS. The next chance for rain is Wednesday, when the forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high of 89 degrees. By Lauren Cook