NYC weather: High temps, humidity make way for rainy weekend

New York City is in for another scorcher on Friday.

Temperatures will once again leave you clinging to the AC as the city’s heat wave continues for the third day.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the city until Friday at 6 p.m., as forecast highs will remain above 90 degrees.

“The humidity will be much lower, but still hot,” said NWS meteorologist Carly Buccola. Friday will see a high of 93 degrees — just one degree lower than Thursday, which tied with June 13 as the hottest day of the year so far.

Humidity will rise along the East Coast just in time to bring showers this weekend, the NWS said.

The weekend will see temperatures in the lower 90s and mid-80s, with a 60 percent chance of rain starting around 8 p.m. Saturday, Buccola said. Rain is expected to continue through to Sunday evening.

Until then, stay cool and stay hydrated. The city’s Office of Emergency Management and the health department encourages New Yorkers to remain indoors, and keep an eye on elderly and sick neighbors who may be more vulnerable to the heat while the advisory is in effect.